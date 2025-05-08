Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Alison Parker
2h

I mean, by her rationale, then we're also drinking everyone's urine, feces, menstrual blood, vaginal discharge, semen...just a real coast to coast kink fest in this place.

Paula Cather
2h

Is it just me or do a lot a lot of these "abolitionist" guys look like they were pulled off a police lineup for domestic batterers?

