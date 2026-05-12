Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Stacey's avatar
Stacey
2h

The ads in Kansas for electing judges are already starting. I heard one today on the radio but didn’t know much about it until I read the AED newsletter tonight. Thanks for shedding some light around that issue. I’m tired of the politicization and big money thrown into judiciary staffing. It’s very disheartening to think how there are darker forces at work trying to undermine voters’ decisions about bodily autonomy. Politicians are running scared and trying all sorts of tactics to push their minority views on people who have clearly stated with their votes that they do not want state interference in private medical decisions.

Now I know how I’m going to vote on that issue come August!

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
40m

Let's get Anastasia Rogers on the record about what she means "Unalive".

Let's see her pressed, under pain of perjury, for ed to admit that by "Unalive" shr means "Kill".

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