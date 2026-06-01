All eyes were on North Carolina last week, as Republicans introduced a bill that would legalize deadly force in defense of a fertilized egg. In other words, HB 1232 would LEGALIZE MURDERING ABORTION PROVIDERS, advocates, or anyone who helps a patient end their pregnancy. All while anti-abortion violence is at an all-time high. (Death threats against providers more than doubled last year.)

The legislation also comes amid a wave of ‘equal protection’ bills that would punish abortion as homicide—which in some states would qualify abortion patients for the death penalty.

Backlash against the bill went viral late last week, prompting one of two cosponsors to take his name off the legislation—but not before he dismissed outrage as hysteria. Rep. Ben Moss claimed HB 1232 (which clearly states “deadly force” is permissible to defend a fetus) is being “misinterpreted.”

What anti-abortion politicians really want is for us to go down quietly as they eliminate our human rights and place targets on our backs—when we speak out, we’re merely ‘misunderstanding’ and ‘exaggerating.’

At the BALLOT BOX, we saw humiliating losses for anti-abortion attorneys general Steve Marshall of Alabama and Dave Yost of Ohio. Marshall lost his bid for U.S. Senate, after spending a chunk of his tenure as AG going after abortion funds. Marshall dragged the groups through the courts, claiming he could prosecute them for even sharing information about abortion. Meanwhile, Yost lost his primary bid for governor—further cementing his legacy as the man who dismissed a 10-year-old rape victim who had to seek abortion out-of-state as fake news.

Not all extremist AGs lost their races this week, unfortunately. In Texas, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton—best known for corruption scandals, adultery, and, ah, yes, trying to prosecute abortion providers—won his primary run-off for U.S. Senate. There’s good news and bad news: the bad news is that the prospect of electing an extremist like Paxton is terrifying. The good news is that Paxton is a distinctly vulnerable candidate. We’ll obviously be keeping an eye on this race.

As for the status of abortion rights ballot measures in Virginia and Missouri: predictably, anti-abortion politicians are doing everything they can to disrespect basic democratic processes. Jessica wrote all about lawsuits targeting a reproductive freedom ballot measure in Virginia, and Missouri Republicans’ sneaky measure to reinstate the state’s abortion ban under the guise of attacking trans kids. Pro-choice advocates in Missouri launched their “Stop the Ban” campaign this week, but consider this yet another reminder that anti-abortion lawmakers do not care what voters want.

Speaking of: for the third straight year now, Ohio conservatives are still refusing to accept the outcome of a 2023 abortion rights ballot measure. Read about the two lawsuits they’re hoping will repeal the abortion rights amendment here.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs formally launched her reelection campaign this past week, and we can’t stress this enough: reelecting Hobbs—who won by a narrow margin in 2022—will decide whether abortion remains legal in the purple state.

AED reminded Democrats this week that they need to ramp up their abortion rights messaging. (While reproductive rights dominated the 2022 and 2024 elections, 2026 candidates have spent four times less on campaign ads about abortion.)

There’s never a quiet week in IN THE STATES these days. The good news:

Colorado college students will soon be able to access abortion pills on campus, thanks to a newly signed law;

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore just signed legislation that requires hospitals to provide emergency abortions;

New Jersey advanced a bill to affirmatively protect both abortion rights and gender-affirming care—exactly the sort of legislation we need right now, including and especially in pro-choice states;

And despite the tireless legal efforts of Michigan Right to Life, the state’s strong protections for abortion care will remain in place.

We also had amazing news out of Arkansas, where a legal challenge against the state’s abortion ban will be able to continue on. The suit brought by Amplify Legal on behalf of women harmed by the state’s law was revived this week.

The not-so-good news: In Ohio, the Center for Christian Virtue (CCV) is demanding federal attorneys enforce the Comstock Act—the 1873 law that bans the shipment of ‘obscene’ materials. In Idaho, anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers are rushing to pose as the ‘replacement’ for OBGYNs and labor and delivery wards decimated by the state’s sweeping abortion ban. And Arizona nurses argue that the state’s stringent restrictions on who can provide abortions amount to a backdoor ban—in violation of the state’s constitutional amendment protecting abortion.