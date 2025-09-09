Abortion, Every Day

Marsha
1h

I’m a member of the LBJ library. They have a speaker series that has been outstanding - Biden , Heather cox Richardson, Ken Burns….pbs etc. this week it’s Barrett hawking her book. I’m very surprised they booked her. I had rsvpd thinking I could ask her directly something similar (but not at a profession journalist level. ). Make her squirm. Decided for my own protection I won’t go - I’m afraid what I might say or do will get me arrested. Thoughts of throwing a runny sandwich in her face……

Linda Bower
1h

Amy Coney Barrett is there to hold the line. I really wish the media would stop praising her for the few occasions she rules against Dear Leader. Who cares! SCOTUS has a separate Catholic authoritarian agenda of its own and it’s hellbent on making it our reality. Nice, slow, and calculated they do it. This sadistic court 6 is the nail in the coffin.

