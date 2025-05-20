Abortion, Every Day

Mimi Zieman, MD
2h

Jessica, you’re 100% right that GA republicans were warned about every consequence that has occurred because of our state’s ban. I was one of ~ 100 people who testified in committee against the ban in 2019 warning about all repercussions. Ed Setzler who introduced the bill shamelessly said 6 week embryos were viable. They can never feign ignorance. They have no problem with any of the consequences and prefer covering them up.

Charlotte Dunham
2h

14-weeks pregnant, Melissa Munoz collapsed on her kitchen floor from a blood clot to the brain. By the time she reached the hospital she was brain dead, but the hospital kept her on life support for weeks because her fetus had a heartbeat. There was no chance that the fetus would survive, but the law still required this intervention. It was a month before the family could bury their daughter. I will spare you the rest of the gruesome details that the family had.

Above is a piece of one of my Fierce Crone substacks. This happened at a Fort Worth hospital. The hospital help Melissa's corpse for weeks to the extent she had started to decompose.

The cruelty is the point. But you have to fail to see the humanity of a person who is left to rot. Can you imagine the trauma of these womens families.

