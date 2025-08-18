Photo credit: John Partipilo, Tennessee Lookout

GUEST COLUMN BY ALLIE PHILLIPS

I never expected to run for office. I never expected to become an international headline, either. But when I was denied an abortion in Tennessee after my pregnancy developed fatal complications, I realized the personal was no longer just personal…it was political and I had to fight back.

I’m Allie Phillips, a working class mom of two, and—until recently—a first-time candidate for the Tennessee House of Representatives. I decided to upend my life and run for office because in 2023, I experienced something no one should have to go through—especially in a state that claims to protect “life.”

I was pregnant with a deeply-wanted baby when I learned at a routine anatomy scan that she had multiple fatal conditions. There was no chance of her survival, and staying pregnant threatened my own health and life. But because of Tennessee’s abortion ban, my doctors’ hands were tied and my options were slim.

The law said I had to wait until I became critically ill to receive healthcare, but I wasn’t about to risk my own life.

I knew what I was going through wasn’t rare, but it was unique to me—so I decided to share every moment of that journey online. I told my story on social media, in front of the state Capitol, in countless interviews, and even testified in front of the U.S. Congress. I cried every time I spoke my daughter's name.

Telling my abortion story didn’t just make me feel brave; it felt necessary. I heard from people who had kept silent for years about their own experiences—women who told me they finally felt empowered enough to speak up after seeing themselves in me.

Still, it wasn’t enough. I watched as the Tennessee GOP doubled down on the laws that put my life at risk. I watched as Republican men called stories like mine “made up” or “extreme.” And I watched our governor say that the state didn’t need to change a thing.

I couldn’t stand the idea that the men who wrote and passed these laws would just keep getting re-elected without anyone challenging them. So I did something I never thought I would do in my life: I put my name on the ballot and ran to be state representative for House District 75 here in Clarksville, Tennessee.

My opponent was a Republican incumbent who supported the abortion ban that nearly cost me my life. He said, and I quote, “I thought only first pregnancies could go bad.” Go bad. As if our uteruses operate like a gallon of spoiled milk.

Regardless, I didn’t have any political connections, money to invest, or campaign war chest to rely on. What I did have, though, was a story, a whole lot of rage, and the belief that everyone deserves options at the ballot box.

So I knocked on hundreds of doors, made countless phone calls, and showed up to every public space that I could. I met people who didn’t agree with me on everything, but still hugged me at their doorstep because they knew about loss too.

It turns out pain isn’t partisan.

I saw firsthand what happens when you speak truthfully, even in places you’re told won’t accept it. The voters I talked with realized I was a regular person just like them, and not some polished up politician. They saw I truly cared about their needs, and that I listened to every word they said. That’s why I don’t call it a loss that I earned just over 45% of the final vote. I heard people, I connected with them—and I gave voters a choice, something Tennessee stole from me.

I ran because I wanted my daughter to know that her mom fought back. I ran because I wanted my neighbors to know that they deserve representation grounded in truth and compassion—not fear and control. I ran because silence never protected anyone.

And let’s be clear: When you tell the truth out loud in a state like Tennessee, they will try to silence you. When you organize, they call you radical. And when you run for office as a woman who had an abortion, they go after your family.

What I learned is that they’re afraid of our power, and that the laws that nearly broke me aren’t broken: they’re working exactly as designed—controlling, punishing, and forcing people into silence.

But anti-abortion politicians know that women and Tennesseans are no longer silent. We are loud, pissed, and have no intention of stopping the fight anytime soon. This isn’t a battle for better roads or newer bridges—this is a fight for our lives. People are dying because they couldn’t access the most basic thing they needed: healthcare.

I’m still a mom and I’m still grieving the loss of my Miley Rose. I’m still working full-time, and figuring out how to pay my bills and put food on the table. But like other women, I’m also still fighting, showing up, and trying to build something better.

Tennessee took my choice away when I needed it most, and I didn’t get to decide what happened to me—but I did choose what came next. And I’ll continue to choose: to speak out and run for office, and to keep going for my kids, my community and every person still suffering in silence.

Again, my story isn’t rare. It’s just rarely told by someone who refuses to stop, and I won’t stop. Not until abortion is legal, accessible, and free of shame in every zip code—including mine in Tennessee.

My promise to Miley was to not let her name die with her. I will continue to share my story to anyone who will listen—and you should too.

Share your own stories, organize in your communities, and never let them silence you. And when election time rolls back around I need you to vote like your life depends on it… because it does.