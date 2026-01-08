Abortion, Every Day

Sue Connaughton
2d

About the ICE murder of Renee Good- I knew this day would come when ICE murdered yet another person. I didn’t imagine that the person would be an American wife and mother who would be shot, 3 times in the head, denied medical attention and left to die. I live in Chicago where we lived through four unimaginable months with ICE and CBP violently kidnapping immigrants and beating and pepper spraying peaceful protestors. ICE shot and murdered an immigrant here who they claim tried to run them over with his car. He didn’t and there was video to prove it. This is the same lie they are telling about Renee, saying she tried to run them over. Once again there is video proof that the Feds are lying.

Indivisible is hosting an emergency call tomorrow night to organize a country wide response to Renee Good’s brutal murder. Sign up at Indivisibles website.

Kay-El
2d

Been following for a while and decided I needed to put my money where my mouth has always been - abortion is healthcare.

I had one while still in college. I have two adult children who are loved and were wanted. No regrets.

