Hi all -

It’s been a rough few weeks, and I know we all want to do more than just read about post-Roe nightmares—we want to stop them. In fact, that’s the question I get asked most often: How can I help?

Abortion, Every Day readers are already some of the most tapped in people around: You’re journalists, abortion providers, community activists, clinic escorts, policy-makers, and more. You’re out there doing the work every day.

But with so much happening, it can be hard to know what to focus on, where your energy is most needed, and who to support.

That’s where Action, Every Day comes in. It’s a regular open thread where you can share action items, uplift organizations, promote events, or just let folks know what’s happening in your corner of the world. Even if you don’t have something to share—but want to connect with others who care about abortion rights in your area—hop in and say hi!

My hope is that this thread can help connect community members and amplify the amazing work already happening on the ground—work that you all are doing every day.

That’s why Action, Every Day is open to everyone—paid and unpaid subscribers alike.

So please chime in and share something! I’m excited to read through all your comments.

I’ll kick things off: I know we’ve all been thinking about Adriana Smith in Georgia. Adriana was declared brain dead over three months ago, but has been forcibly kept alive against her family’s wishes because of the state’s abortion ban. It’s a nightmare.

Adriana’s family is being financially devastated with medical bills, and is preparing for the possibility of raising a newborn with severe disabilities. If you can, donate to their GoFundMe to help.

-Jessica