It’s been an absolute whirlwind since my new book Abortion came out a little over a week ago. Thank you to everyone who bought a copy (or two!), came to a book event, and shared your support on social, Amazon and Goodreads.

The reception to Abortion has been totally incredible. The book has been covered on public radio, in publications like Vanity Fair and Salon, and even here on Substack (thanks Parker!). And yesterday, Mother Jones published a profile of me with the best possible headline I can imagine: “The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Relentless. But So Is Jessica Valenti.” I mean!!!

I got to share my book with readers at two of my favorite bookstores, Books Are Magic in Brooklyn and Politics and Prose in DC, and was blown away by the thoughtful questions and touching messages from all of you. Plus, I got to share the stage with some truly incredible women at a book event hosted by NYU’s Birnbaum Women's Leadership Center.

I’ve also had the privilege to go on All In With Chris Hayes, speak with Ali Velshi, and join Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe. And I’ve joined some of my favorite podcasters for longer interviews, like Busy Philipps, Glennon Doyle, and Katie Couric (both coming tomorrow).

And tonight, I’ll be on The Daily Show. Whew.

It’s really been the support from this community, though, that’s been most exciting to me. You all have bought copies for your own bookshelves and for friends, spread the word and sent me notes of encouragement. Thank you! It’s been so cool to meet some of you at book events and hear from you on socials about what chapters stuck out to you the most.

If you haven’t bought Abortion yet, check out the excerpt that Rolling Stone just published to get a sneak peek. And if you’re still on the fence, consider that the book has gotten multiple starred reviews: Publisher’s Weekly called it “clarifying and incandescent,” Kirkus called it a “call to action for both inexperienced and seasoned pro-choice activists,” and Booklist praised it for being “timely” and “urgent.”

You can buy a copy of my book in hardcover, as an ebook, or as an audio book–no judgment! And if you want to support your local bookstore, Bookshop.org is doing free shipping on all books sold through October 9.