Tis’ the season to give gifts that make you feel like you’re doing something positive for the world! Thought it would be fun to list a few of my favorite abortion-related gifts—all of which support a good cause. And if you have any feminist favorites that should be on the list, please feel free to leave them in comments!

From Shout Your Abortion

Basically everything at Shout Your Abortion. (If the name sounds familiar, you may know them from Lizzo’s People’s Choice Awards speech!) Sadly this ‘Fuck Dobbs’ necklace is out of stock at the moment, but they do have earrings that say the same. And I have the above shirt in several colors and styles.

Abortion is Normal pins via Shout Your Abortion

My favorite item from SYA, though, are these ‘Abortion is Normal’ pins. You can get 20 pins for $15, and what I do is wear one and carry a few around with me. Inevitably, someone will tell me they like my pin, and I’ll have one or two on hand to give to them! It’s one of those small actions that actually makes me feel really good and like I’m spreading the word.

via National Network of Abortion Funds

I love these ‘Fund Abortion’ hairpins from the National Network of Abortion Funds; they’re are a big hit in my house—my 12 year-old just wore them to her first feminist event with me. :) Their store also has a very cool abortion rights fanny pack, and these coasters that you can leave in bars or where ever that have a QR code leading people to various abortion funds.

Speaking of QR codes and spreading the word, you can get stickers for free from Plan C Pills that direct people to where they can find abortion medication:

This one is a little sad, but Social Goods is selling a 1973 hat (the year Roe was decided) with a portion of proceeds going to the National Institute for Reproductive Health. I’ve had the hat for a while and it definitely starts conversations because people are interested in what the year represents.

Proceeds go to the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

And if you’ve noticed a lot of green bandanas at pro-choice marches lately, it’s because Green has become the official color of abortion rights after U.S. activists took a cue from Latin American feminists. You can buy the above bandana here, with 100% of proceeds going to the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

Art by Sophia Wallace

If you want to support feminist artists, I love Sophia Wallace of Cliteracy fame. For $50 you can have the above poster, “Because we refuse to carry 100% of the responsibility when we are only 50% of the equation.”

It wouldn’t be an abortion gift guide without some of my favorite books. Dorothy Roberts’ Killing the Black Body is a classic; New Handbook for a Post-Roe America by Robin Marty is a must-read and unfortunately necessary; You’re the Only One I’ve Told by abortion provider Meera Shah is fantastic; and you’ve probably already heard of the Turnaway Study, which looked at what happens to women they’re denied abortions—now you can read it as a book (I just bought this one).

And of course, if you want to give someone the very cool gift of feminist community, you can sign them up for a paid subscription to Abortion, Every Day. Heh heh.

Give a gift subscription