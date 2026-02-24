Texas Man Suing Over Coercion is An Abuser Himself

Remember the Texas man suing a California abortion provider over his girlfriend’s abortion—claiming she was “coerced”? It turns out he has a long, violent history of abusing women. And you’ll never guess who his lawyer is.

That’s right: Jonathan Mitchell—the notoriously odious anti-abortion attorney responsible for drafting Texas’ bounty hunter abortion ban—is representing yet another man accused of abuse. The fact that their suit claims to be protecting women from ‘coercion’ is the ironic icing.

In his wrongful death suit, plaintiff Jerry Rodriguez alleges that the pills Dr. Remy Coeytaux shipped into Texas were used to coerce his girlfriend into ending her pregnancy—and asks the court to prevent his girlfriend from having another abortion.

What kind of person asks a court to force his partner into pregnancy? I think we all know. But if there was any doubt, the San Francisco Chronicle’s stellar reporting erases it: in 2006, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman he lived with; and in 2009, he pleaded guilty to harassment for repeatedly threatening to kill a different woman over the phone.

We’re not done yet. In 2024, Rodriguez was arrested—and later convicted—of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in a motel. The woman accused Rodriguez of grabbing her by the neck (strangulation is the highest predictor of murder), slamming her on the floor, punching her at least 12 times, and “[squeezing] her throat” as if he meant to “crush it.”

Eight months later, Rodriguez popped up as Mitchell’s latest plaintiff.

In the suit—which casually omits Rodriguez’s domestic violence record—Rodriguez is the victim. And Mitchell is leveraging the ‘coercion’ allegation to push for a sweeping, national abortion ban in court.

These are the kind of men behind the anti-abortion movement’s ‘coercion’ tactic, and this is their endgame: pretend to care about ‘coercion’ in order to ban abortion. Read our previous reporting on the case below:

The War on Abortion Pills Hits the Courtroom

Tomorrow, a federal district court will hear Louisiana v. FDA—the lawsuit aimed at shutting down telemedicine access to abortion pills. In keeping with the anti-abortion movement’s latest ‘coercion’ obsession, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill claims that abortion pills enable abusers. (The reality is the opposite: abortion bans are what trap people in abusive situations.)

While we’re expecting a lot of talk about ‘coercion’ tomorrow, all the anti-abortion hits are sure to make an appearance. Last week, a massive slate of organizations, attorneys general, and lawmakers filed amicus briefs in support of Murrill—with each taking on a different strategy to bash the medication. Students for Life, for example, claims abortion pills poison our drinking water; the Ethics & Public Policy Center touts their bogus study purporting mifepristone is unsafe; and Republican attorneys general argue that telemedicine access interferes with state sovereignty.

We’ll be following along closely to highlight anything interesting. Here’s what to remember in the meantime:

Louisiana and its allies want a national abortion ban. Telemedicine abortions now make up nearly 30% of all abortions—and account for nearly all abortions in states with bans. Louisiana doesn’t want abortion ‘left up to the states’—they want every single one of us trapped under post-Dobbs bans. That’s why they’re targeting not just abortion pills, but are also fighting to end shield laws that protect blue state abortion providers.

The Trump administration wants to ban abortion, too. Last month, the White House sought a temporary pause on Louisiana’s suit pending the FDA’s sham ‘review’ of mifepristone safety—but that doesn’t mean the administration supports abortion pills. They just know how unpopular their bans are, and they want to wait until after the midterms to take action. (The FDA has also been slow-rolling that review for the same reason.)

The suit is a reminder of how powerful we are: Republicans know that abortion pills are allowing women to sidestep their state bans and get the care they need. They hate that. “[Louisiana sees] what a lifeline abortion pills have become—especially for people in states that ban abortion—and they want to squash it,” says Center for Reproductive Rights’ Rachana Desai Martin.

Tennessee Bill Would Punish Abortion Patients With Death Penalty

If it feels like you’re hearing an awful lot lately about the death penalty for abortion patients, it’s because ‘equal protection’ legislation has been exploding across the country. These once-fringe bills were introduced in over a dozen states last year, and now it looks like we could see even more in 2026.

The latest state to join the fray? Tennessee, where Republicans introduced legislation that would change the criminal code to allow abortion patients to be charged with first-degree murder. And yes, that could mean the death penalty.

Reps. Jody Barrett and Mark Pody filed an amendment to HB 570 that would remove protections for pregnant women and codify “equal protection” for fetuses, embryos, and fertilized eggs. As has been the case in every other state that’s introduced ‘equal protection’ legislation, the Republican sponsors worked with so-called abortion abolitionist groups. In fact, TN Repro News reports that the Foundation to Abolish Abortion announced the legislation before it even appeared on the Tennessee General Assembly’s website!

Abortion, Every Day has been warning about these bills and this movement for years. Just last week, we told you about legislation introduced in Illinois (of all places!)—and that a gubernatorial candidate in Tennessee wants abortion patients punished as murderers.

We’ll have more for you on ‘abolitionists’ tomorrow—including very interesting things they said at a recent event. Want a sneak peek? Watch this clip (and please share):

In the States: South Dakota, Wyoming, Maine, Alabama

Regular readers know that there’s been a fight over pro-choice speech brewing in South Dakota, where the Republican attorney general has been trying to take down Mayday Health’s ads from gas stations across the state. Now, South Dakota Searchlight reports that lawmakers want to make sure similar ads never go up in the first place.

HB 1274 would make it a felony to dispense, distribute, sell, or even advertise abortion pills. The bill is just one of a slew of attacks on pro-choice speech over the last few months. Here’s what this comes down to: Republicans know they can’t stop blue state providers from mailing abortion medication into the state, so they’re trying to prevent pregnant women from finding out that’s even an option.

The House State Affairs Committee voted this week to send the bill to the House floor. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.

This is wild: Wyoming Republicans are so furious about the state Supreme Court’s decision protecting abortion rights that they’re now looking for ways to punish the court. WyoFile reports that Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams has proposed doing away with nearly $4 million in court security funding. That is…certainly a choice.

This comes on the heels of lawmakers introducing a near-total abortion ban despite the ruling—and after they tried to push a ballot measure that would let the legislature exclude abortion from the definition of health care. What a bunch of babies.

“The rise in criminal cases tied to pregnancy loss should be a warning. Laws framed as protection, yet built on surveillance, lawsuits, and felony charges damage real lives and real families. Policies like this reflect political ideology, not sound health care.” - Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates on HB 646

Over in Maine, the professor who once wrote a pro-choice message in chalk outside U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ home is now running for her seat. The Bangor Daily News reports that adjunct professor Andrea LaFlamme filed to challenge Collins last summer.

After the Dobbs decision was leaked in 2022, LaFlamme wrote on the sidewalk: “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —> vote yes, clean up your mess.” (A reference to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion rights.) Collins voted against the bill—and called the police over the chalk message.

There are already Democratic campaigns well underway from Gov. Janet Mills and Graham Platner—but this is a pretty great bit of political lore.

Finally, we told you last week that Alabama Republicans had introduced legislation that would mandate abstinence only education and make it illegal to teach teens about contraception. (What could go wrong!) Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt insists the bill is just about discouraging the idea that sexual “promiscuity” is normal. “It focuses on prevention, not normalizing sexual activity,” he said.

We much prefer what public health graduate student Srushti Sai Talluri had to say:

“You can tell teenagers all you want to not have sex, but they’re not necessarily going to listen to that, and I feel like the better approach to that is giving them a comprehensive sex education where they really understand the risks of whatever behavior they choose to do and they can understand how to engage in that safely.”

It’s mind-blowing that we’re back to arguing over teaching teens about condoms, but that’s 2026 for you!

Quick hits:

Illinois Republicans are trying to distance themselves from the lawmaker who proposed a bill that would charge abortion patients with homicide;

The Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project points out that preventing human trafficking in California requires reproductive justice;

And congratulations to student activists at Pennsylvania’s Temple University, who successfully lobbied for an emergency contraception vending machine on campus!

Stats & Studies: From Maternal Mortality to Clinic Closures

A new report from the Guttmacher Institute shows the number of brick-and-mortar clinics declined between 2024 and 2025. Not a surprise, but devastating nonetheless.

The group reports that the U.S. has 54 fewer clinics than in 2020, and that there’s been a net loss of 12 clinics since March 2024. But as Guttmacher points out, what seems like a small change actually masks a huge shift in the availability of care.

CNN published a good piece digging into what this all means for pro-choice states, in particular. (Consider New York, which lost eight clinics—including Planned Parenthood’s only location in Manhattan.)

Meanwhile, new research shows that the increase in state-level abortion restrictions is linked to an increase in maternal mortality. Lead researcher Marie C. Anderson, an OBGYN resident at Columbia University, says, “Abortion is a medically safe procedure, and restricting access to it has real consequences.”

The study was presented at the annual meeting for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), and mirrors other studies showing the same: abortion bans harm and kill women.

Finally, new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that early prenatal care is on the decline. Gee, wonder why that could be!

Texas Midwife Back in Court

A year ago, midwife Maria Margarita Rojas became the first healthcare provider charged under Texas’ criminal abortion ban. The state indicted her on 15 felony counts for allegedly providing two abortions, and a court granted an injunction closing all three of Rojas’ clinics. (Which primarily serve low-income, immigrant, and non-English speaking communities.)

Last week, an appeals court held a hearing to weigh whether that injunction should remain in place. Advocates are optimistic: the judges were critical of the lack of evidence provided by the state, and seemed open to allowing Rojas’ clinics to reopen.

The court took particular issue with the state’s lack of evidence that Rojas illegally provided abortions. Slate’s Mary Ziegler writes that proving an abortion occurred has never been easy, even dating back to pre-Roe days when abortion was widely criminalized.

And Marc Hearron, the Center for Reproductive Rights attorney who argued on behalf of Rojas before the court last week, says Texas “has no case.”

“The attorney general’s office had no explanation for the fact that they have no evidence against Maria Rojas. … Attorney General Ken Paxton ensnared Rojas because he is so desperate to prosecute someone—anyone—under Texas’s abortion ban.”

Hearron also called the case a “publicity stunt,” and noted that shutting down clinics like Rojas’ only exacerbates the state’s “vast maternal health care crisis.”

We hope Rojas will be able to return to serving her community soon.

Trump is Targeting Pregnant Immigrant Women

Earlier this month, we learned that the Trump administration is cruelly routing all pregnant unaccompanied minors to a single shelter in South Texas, and untold numbers of immigrant women in Minneapolis and other ICE-occupied cities are forgoing prenatal care out of fear.

Now, POLITICO has new reporting on the alarming mistreatment of pregnant and postpartum immigrant women, brought to light by lawsuits across the country:

A three-month pregnant woman whose weight fell to 90 pounds while detained by ICE.

A woman in her third trimester of pregnancy under ICE guard in her hospital bed.

A Minnesota woman who was breastfeeding her five-month newborn when she was detained by ICE and transferred to Texas.

A Texas woman, nursing a four-month-old, whose husband is a U.S. citizen and was working to attain lawful immigration status.

That’s to say nothing of the numerous unnamed, nursing mothers, with no criminal history (which shouldn’t matter!), torn away from their babies, detained, or deported. Asked for comment, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin denied that women are being mistreated by ICE and heartlessly said, “Being in detention is a choice.”