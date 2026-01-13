In the States: Missouri & Virginia

Missouri’s abortion laws went on trial today, more than a year after voters passed a pro-choice ballot measure. What happens in this case won’t just impact reproductive rights in Missouri—but could influence the future of abortion in any state that codifies abortion protections.

A refresher: Missourians passed Amendment 3 in November 2024, which protects abortion until ‘viability’. Despite voters’ clear wishes, Republicans have done everything in their power to restrict abortion rights anyway.

That’s why Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are fighting to permanently strike down the state’s abortion ban and TRAP laws—which function as backdoor bans. Planned Parenthood argues that the state constitution protects reproductive freedom, while Missouri’s attorneys claim their laws ‘protect’ patients from ‘unsafe abortions.’ (Even as abortion bans are linked with increased maternal mortality and morbidity.)

In a particularly gross move, attorneys for the Republican-led state are co-opting feminist language to argue for restrictions:

“If the right to reproductive freedom means anything, it must mean that a patient has a right to understand the decisions she is making, rather than having anyone rush her into irreversible decisions without fully informed consent or less than three days to consider her options after viewing an ultrasound.”

Why is it that the anti-abortion position so often comes down to the idea that women are too stupid to understand what having an abortion means?

Anti-abortion legislators want to keep a bevy of restrictions in place, from waiting periods and clinic licensing requirements to mandatory pelvic exams. (Restrictions that are currently blocked.) Planned Parenthood also says that state regulations prevent them from providing abortion pills—which account for nearly two-thirds of abortions in the U.S.

As Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Amy Myrick tells the Missouri Independent, what happens in this case will be a harbinger for other states:

“Missouri is a test case for what happens when the people have spoken and passed the constitutional amendment with the strongest possible protections, but the state still decides to stand in their way, and the courts have to decide what to do… So if courts start upholding restrictions against these kinds of protections, that’s a really bad sign.”

Remember—Republicans are so eager to ban abortion that they’re putting the issue back on the ballot. But the GOP is doing everything they can to hide the fact that their 2026 measure would ban abortion entirely. Republicans are even calling their ballot measure “Amendment 3” to trick Missourians into believing they’re protecting abortion rights.

Some important reminders as we watch the trial: Even as injunctions have made in-clinic abortions legal, access in the state remains sparse. And many Missouri abortion seekers are still forced to travel out-of-state for the procedure. For more on the uncertain landscape, re-read this guest column from the folks at Missouri Abortion Fund, who point out that ballot measures aren’t a cure-all solution—and in fact can trigger expensive, years-long legal battles (like this one) that leave rights in limbo and patients and providers confused:

Missouri isn’t the only state whose abortion law is in court this week. A judge heard closing arguments today in a challenge to Arizona’s abortion restrictions. Like voters in Missouri, Arizonans protected abortion rights in a 2024 ballot measure. Abortion providers and the Arizona Medical Association are suing to repeal restrictions like a waiting period and telemedicine ban.

From the testimony of OBGYN Dr. Paul Isaacson:

“Many patients are simply frustrated that they have to wait an additional day for something that they are certain they want to proceed with. Very often, patients will express difficulty in having to make more than one trip to the clinic, to take time off of work, to arrange child care.”

Arizona Republicans, of course, claim that the restrictions are there to protect women. (Sound familiar?)

A telling moment: one of the state’s witnesses—an anti-abortion physician—noted that some doctors might ask a patient to wait a day or two before deciding on all kinds of medical procedures, like cancer treatment.

“For patients to not regret their decision, to have the time for them to understand that this is their decision, that’s why we ask them to take that time,” Dr. Kristin Collier, said. That’s certainly possible, but I don’t think any of those doctors would advocate that cancer patients be forced by the government to wait on making a decision—and that’s the issue at hand.

Remember when conservatives manufactured a lie about a Virginia school paying for students’ abortions in an attempt to sway voters this past November? We sure do! Well, an investigation by Fairfax County Public Schools reports that the allegations were—surprise, surprise—totally untrue.

FCPS superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid wrote to staff and families this week, “We have found no credible evidence of any actual wrongdoing by school staff or administrators.”

People should remember what a big deal this story was: anti-abortion extremists were showing up at local school board meetings, the governor demanded an investigation—even the White House got involved! All over accusations that originated from a conservative blogger with family ties to former GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

You can read the investigation, which was conducted by an independent law firm, here.

Legislation Watch: Surveillance, Punishment & Travel Bans

With legislative sessions opening back up, AED is tracking anti-abortion bills—both existing and emerging policy trends.

South Carolina appears to be leading the charge so far, where Republicans are introducing a slew of anti-abortion legislation. Last week, we told you about bills that mandate testing the water for abortion pills and hormonal birth control; classify abortion medication as a controlled substance; and allow civil suits over abortion to the tune of $100k.

Then there’s H. 4654, which would make “coercion to obtain an abortion” a crime. As has been the case in other states that pushing similar legislation, Republicans defined ‘coercion’ as broadly as possible. They’re not just classifying physical abuse or threats of harm as abortion coercion—but any “adverse financial consequence.”

Does that mean it would be a crime for someone to tell their pregnant roommate that they can’t stay in the apartment if they have a child? What if a parent tells their teenager that they won’t financially support them if they give birth? Regardless of how you feel about the niceness of either of those things, do you think they should be a crime?

The goal is clearly to frame all abortions as coerced abortions. KFF Health News has more on the disarray among GOP legislators in the state—who don’t necessarily agree on how far to go. Because remember‚ it was just a few months ago that South Carolina legislators considered a bill that would punish abortion patients as murderers.

Though that legislation eventually failed, so-called ‘equal protection’ bills are gaining steam. Pregnancy Justice pointed out that a whopping 15 states introduced bills during 2024-2025 legislative session; in some of those states, that could mean the death penalty. “My fear is that one of these will end up passing,” Pregnancy Justice’s Dana Sussman said.

That’s our fear, too.

New Hampshire Republicans are working quickly—they’ve already advanced two abortion restrictions. Last week, the House passed HB 232, which establishes a health care providers’ right to “conscientiously object to participating in an abortion.” What’s more, it would require employers to put up a poster informing workers of that right. This is transparently about divorcing abortion from all other health care.

Also last week, the Senate passed HB 191—which outlaws transporting a minor for an abortion without parental permission. Democratic Sen. Tara Reardon called the bill “draconian,” “punitive,” and redundant. (New Hampshire already requires parental consent for abortions.)

“If I ask my neighbor, my sister, my mother to take my son to the dentist, is that explicit or implicit consent? It’s debatable. It’s a gamble. And a criminal misdemeanor is the price for that.”

Bills like this are travel bans, plain and simple—Republicans just use the guise of protecting minors and ‘abortion trafficking’ as cover. When Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have codified the right to interstate abortion-related travel, for example, the GOP claimed it would “allow traffickers and abusive partners… to take vulnerable women and girls across state lines to have abortions in an attempt to cover up their abuse.” Idaho and Tennessee Republicans passed abortion ‘trafficking’ laws using the same excuse.

And while it’s minors being singled out right now, remember that what happens to young people today comes for the rest of us tomorrow. It wasn’t so long ago that Montana Republicans introduced legislation that would criminally charge women who leave the state for abortions for ‘trafficking’ their own fetuses!

We’ll keep tabs on both New Hampshire bills as they move forward. Remember that GOP Gov. Kelly Ayotte pledged on the campaign trail that she wouldn’t ban or further restrict abortion. But also remember that it’s all too typical of Republicans to say things like this, only to pretend that bills like this aren’t ‘restrictions’ or ‘bans’—but necessary safety regulations, or something to that effect.

Finally, let’s talk about legislation being introduced in Washington: Democratic Sen. Yasmin Trudeau is pushing a bill to regulate automatic license plate readers like Flok—which have already been used to target abortion patients.

“These license plate cameras are powerful surveillance tools, and I think most people would agree there should be clear rules governing how the data collected on all of us is stored and accessed,” Trudeau said.

The bill would restrict how the data is collected and used: for example, immigration enforcement wouldn’t have access to ALPR data, use of cameras would be banned during protests, and data couldn’t be collected near certain locations—like health care facilities.

Remember: cops in Texas used Flok to look for an abortion patient after her abusive partner turned her in. (Even though Texas law is supposed to prohibit the prosecution of abortion patients.)

We’ll keep you updated as this legislation—and similar bills—move forward.

Study: FDA Motivated by Science—Not Politics—on Mifepristone

In a moment when abortion medication is under unprecedented attack, a new study published in JAMA shows that the FDA’s approval process for mifepristone has been motivated by science—not politics. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University looked at the FDA’s actions over 12 years, and found that the agency’s decisions have “been shaped by scientific evidence and a cautious regulatory approach.”

Until now, at least. Because remember, the Trump administration’s FDA has promised anti-abortion activists and legislators to conduct a “safety review” of mifepristone, based on a widely-debunked junk science study. And while the agency hasn’t taken any action yet, they’re under mounting pressure to restrict the medication from conservatives—who are desperate to ban telehealth specifically, which accounts for nearly a third of American abortions.

All of which is to say: no matter how comprehensive this new study is, it’s unlikely to move conservative legislators—who have already made up their minds to lie about abortion pills’ safety. In fact, they’re holding a hearing on the supposed dangers of mifepristone this week (more on this in the next section).

The New York Times published a piece on the study today—and while the ‘both sides’ coverage was a little too much for our tastes, the piece did make clear that the science overwhelmingly shows that abortion pills are safe. Which is important!

Senate Hearing on Abortion Pills This Week

Mark your calendars: the Senate HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committee will host a hearing on abortion pills’ safety this Wednesday, and Abortion, Every Day is keeping an eye out for some familiar talking points.

Expect conservative lawmakers and their testifying guests to lean heavily on bogus ‘research’ from the Ethics and Public Policy Center—which purports to show that abortion pills are dangerous, and that serious adverse events are underreported. Republicans are also likely to claim that mifepristone causes more “emergency room visits”—hoping that American voters won’t realize that there’s a big difference between visiting the ER and being treated at the ER. (For some background on the EPPC’s so-called study, click here, here, and here.)

You can also bet that we’ll hear a lot about ‘coercion’: not only because it’s emerged as a top conservative message, but because one of Republicans’ witnesses will be none other than Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill. She’s the Republican AG who issued arrest warrants for abortion providers in New York and California, claiming they’re “drug dealers” who enable abusive men to coerce or force their partners into abortions by shipping medication into the state.

In a September legal filing calling on the FDA to restrict abortion pills, Murrill argued that “without a requirement for an in-person office visit to prevent coercion… anyone can obtain mifepristone and pressure or trick a woman into taking it.”

Anti-abortion leaders identified ‘coercion’ as Republicans’ most promising talking point back in 2023, because “no one is openly in favor of coerced abortions.”

Some other anti-abortion glossary terms we’re watching out for: abortion ‘trafficking’, abortion ‘tourism’, and the idea that abortion pills harm minors, in particular.

We’ll send out some more thoughts in advance of the hearing, but keep an eye on your inboxes if you’d like to join Abortion, Every Day for a live-chat that day.