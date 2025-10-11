In the Nation

Florida Sen. Ashley Moody—who formerly served as the state’s rabidly anti-abortion attorney general—is building on her record of extremism in the U.S. Senate, where she’s now sponsoring the so-called, heinously named “Born-Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act.”

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Republicans have been pushing legislation like this for years. It’s part of their strategy to sweepingly stigmatize abortion later in pregnancy and erase the often complex, devastating situations that patients may be navigating. The bill designates any fetus or newborn as a person if they show any signs of life, and requires hospitals to exhaust all options to try to save the infant’s life—even if doing so is impossible, and will only further traumatize the family members.

In reality, such a law would subject families with nonviable pregnancies to extreme trauma. Advocates as well as patients who have had to navigate or terminate nonviable pregnancies say that legislation like this compounds the suffering of losing a child by subjecting patients to potential criminalization, surveillance, and state investigation on top of their pain.

The bill is also transparently meant to further police abortion care later in pregnancy.

Moody said of her support for the bill:

“We will always fight for life, and earlier this Congress, I was proud to cast my very first vote as Florida’s newest U.S. Senator in support of this important legislation.”

It doesn’t get any more manipulative than this. But what more could any of us expect from Moody? She spent her last few years as Florida’s top law enforcement official using every dishonest tool available to her to try to stop Amendment 4, the abortion rights ballot measure, by claiming advocates wanted to allow abortion ‘until birth’.

This is who Republicans are.

Meanwhile, Moody’s fellow Republicans in Congress are still crashing out over the FDA approving a generic mifepristone pill last week. Every Senate Republican except Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski just signed a letter urging the FDA to reverse this approval.

As we’ve already reported, the approval wasn’t political: The agency didn’t really have a choice. Mifepristone, for the time being, is approved by the FDA, and the agency is required to approve an application if the generic medication is identical to the brand-name drug.

The senators claim the timing of this approval is “inconsistent” given HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s recent announcement that his department would conduct a safety ‘review’ of the drug—because apparently, decades of safe use of the abortion pill aren’t enough. (As AED has reported, the announcement is about advancing anti-abortion stigma and manufacturing ‘evidence’ the abortion pill is unsafe and requires more restrictions.)

The GOP senators then claim their utter hissy fit is in service of women’s rights and safety:

“Out of respect for this important review, and with full confidence in your dedication to protecting women’s health, states’ rights, and unborn life, we urge you to take decisive action to reevaluate whether this generic version of mifepristone is suitable to enter the market.”

Let’s call them what they are: babies, throwing a tantrum over nothing—and, as usual, pretending to care about women while their laws are killing us.

Extremism Rising

In January, Trump greenlit anti-abortion violence by pardoning two dozen extremist protesters who violated federal laws by harassing clinics—and in some cases, being physically violent toward clinic staff. His DOJ also issued a guidance assuring anti-abortion activists that the department will relax enforcement of the FACE Act, a law that protects abortion clinics from harassment and obstruction.

Now, The Guardian reports that six activists, including two who were pardoned by Trump, are set to stand trial, charged with trespassing at a Pennsylvania abortion clinic in July. Not only did the activists trespass and refuse to leave, attempting to disrupt and block appointments, but they reportedly sprinkled “a clear liquid and white powder around the abortion clinic,” claiming it was “holy water and salt.”

That’s right: Within months of being pardoned by Trump for harassing a different clinic, two anti-abortion extremists then targeted another clinic—the Delaware County Women’s Center. Yet, they’re charged under Pennsylvania law—not the federal FACE Act. It’s clear that not only has the federal government abdicated all responsibility for protecting abortion providers, but that this—targeted threats and harassment of these clinics—is what they want.

The National Abortion Federation told The Guardian that so far this year, anti-abortion activists have perpetrated six clinic invasions and three blockades, compared with five invasions and one blockade all of last year. Anti-abortion violence has been on the rise for years—and thanks to this administration, it’s only getting worse.

To catch up on the rise of anti-abortion extremism, read Abortion, Every Day’s past coverage:

In the States

ICYMI, eight people were arrested this week in connection with Texas’ ongoing criminal abortion case against midwife Maria Rojas. And Attorney General Ken Paxton is boasting about this, calling the group a “cabal” and unsubtly smearing them as “illegal” because they served primarily immigrant, nonwhite patients.

At a time of escalating xenophobia, conservative media headlines have quickly leaned into racism, declaring Rojas’ colleagues “illegal” immigrants—without any evidence beyond nonwhite last names.

As the cases against Rojas and her associates move forward, it’s important to name what this is really about: stoking fear. Texas is trying to make an example out of anyone who dares to help someone access care. As Kamyon Conner, executive director of Texas Equal Access Fund, told us:

“Attorney General Ken Paxton is using his office to intimidate all those who help Texans get care. This case is part of an alarming trend of penalizing those of us who provide care and support for pregnant people, including organizations like TEA Fund.”

Quick hits:

The libertarian outlet Reason is criticizing anti-abortion states like Texas and Louisiana for building a reproductive police state against pregnant patients and doctors;

The New Jersey Monitor on how the state’s contentious governor’s race could decide abortion access in the purple state, as GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli tries to obscure his extreme position;

Listen to these Pennsylvania doctors on the stakes of the state’s Supreme Court elections in November, which could have major ramifications for abortion access and key patient privacy rights.

Ballot Box

Former state Sen. Jason Esteves just picked up a crucial endorsement in his campaign for governor of Georgia: Shanette Williams, whose daughter Amber Nicole Thurman died in 2022 because she was denied timely access to emergency abortion care under the state’s six-week ban. Thurman’s family members have since raised their voices against Georgia’s abortion ban, which has killed at least two women and endangered and tortured many more.

Williams said of her support for Esteves:

“My daughter’s death has been the greatest loss of my life, but I refuse to stay silent. I have to fight—and I know Jason will fight alongside me.”

Esteves pledged to “continue to speak Amber Nicole Thurman’s name”:

“But that alone is not enough. When I’m governor, I will fight to overturn Georgia’s abortion ban and restore reproductive freedom in our state.”

Read more about Amber’s story below:

Attacks on Birth Control

KHOU featured a short segment Wednesday morning on doctors warning that social media influencers are dissuading women from using hormonal birth control—and spreading disinformation. OBGYNs speaking to KHOU conceded that people can have different, sometimes adverse experiences with some forms of birth control. But online lies that hormonal birth control is broadly dangerous are just untrue.

Over the last several years, we’ve seen the rise of women’s lifestyle influencers who don’t outwardly identify as right-wing, but still push implicitly right-wing messages and often mainstream anti-birth control narratives.

You can watch the segment on what doctors are hearing from their patients here. Then read Jessica’s warning about the insidious conservative ‘pink pilling’ of young American women:

In the Courts

The Supreme Court just heard oral arguments in Chiles v. Salazar, a case concerning the legality of so-called, anti-LGBTQ “conversion therapy,” which will have rippling effects on our rights to bodily autonomy writ large. The case concerns a Colorado law that made the state the 19th to ban conversion therapy. Conservatives claim that banning the torture and persecution of LGBTQ people is somehow a violation of ‘free speech,’ or so the Christian nationalist group Alliance Defending Freedom argues.

The Nation’s Elie Mystal notes that right-wingers’ argument that doctors and health workers should be able to advocate for any ‘treatment’ they want—including conversion therapy—could actually backfire by reopening major legal debates about state requirements for anti-abortion counseling or laws restricting any acts that ‘aid’ someone in seeking an abortion. That being said, as Mystal puts it:

“Don’t get me wrong, trapping the Republican justices in their own logical pretzels doesn’t actually work, because Republican justices are more than comfortable living with their own hypocrisy.”

So, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this case given its tremendous implications for LGBTQ and reproductive rights. As always, our rights are interlinked and inseparable.

Meanwhile, in California, anti-abortion activists are still insisting that crisis pregnancy centers have an inalienable right to spew dangerous medical disinformation to vulnerable pregnant patients without any restrictions.

In 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued a chain of Heartbeat International CPCs for telling patients without evidence that medication abortions can be reversed, putting their health and safety at serious risk. A court sided with Bonta. Now, the far-right Alliance Defending Freedom is representing these CPCs, appealing the ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The organization is accusing California of “censorship” and stopping women from “making informed medical choices.”

The 9th Circuit held its first hearing in this case on Thursday. The case has major nationwide implications as medication abortion becomes the most common form of abortion, and anti-abortion activists respond by pushing more and more disinformation, so we’ll be keeping an eye out.

AED in San Diego

I had such a lovely time meeting with the incredible team at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest in San Diego this week! Here I am with President Jenny Black and Care Coordination Team Manager Alyssa Dawson.

The organization’s Care Coordination Program is a model in bridging the wide-ranging gaps that patients may be facing to access care. This includes helping patients reach the counseling and resources they may need to navigate intimate partner violence, substance abuse, mental health crises, housing instability, and more. You can learn more about the program and how to support them here.

And, as I was able to express in my remarks to the team: