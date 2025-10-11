Abortion, Every Day

"The bill designates any fetus or newborn as a person if they show any signs of life, and requires hospitals to exhaust all options to try to save the infant’s life—even if doing so is impossible, and will only further traumatize the family members."

I'm waiting for the announcement that Ashley Moody is paying the medical bills for all these unfortunate families. And that the GOP Members of Congress and judges and justices seeking to prohibit birth control and abortion want to chip in, too. And then all them announce they'll pay for the lifetime of care and services any of the surviving children will require; or, tragically, they'll pay for funeral services for the fetuses and infants who don't survive.

This won't happen, of course. But what is happening is a NO KINGS protest near you on Saturday, October 18. Find one at www.nokings.org. Make a joyful noise for reproductive rights, human dignity, and respect for women.

My older cousin learned that the fetus she was carrying was sanencephalic and hydrocephalic. This was a wanted pregnancy. My late cousin was a very plus-sized woman with high blood pressure who had carried het second pregnancy to.tetm.despite warning signs of preeclampsia. She also smoked like a chimney. For all these reasons, her doctor advised her to.terminate. At that point in time she was still a practicing Catholic so she asked several priests whay to do. They told het she had to carry to the 7th month so.it might be able to draw a bfeath and be baptized. She risked her life to do so. After this, she stopped going to Mass and when her nrct pregnamcy was successful, she didn't get the daughter baptized. Her experience is one reason I lefy the church and am almost rabidly pro,--choice

I a!.sure some people think I agree with Catholic doctrine on abortion and contraception. I don't. But I think it's necessary to realize that what the church teaches and what American Catholic women do are two different things. 63%of Catholics are pro-choice and want abortion to be safe and legal. 98%of Catholic women use contraception during their reproductive years (you don't see families with 10 kids at Mass anymore; the ones with all the.kids ate evangelical types, especially the Quiverful nuts). I stopped being Catholic over abortion, birth control, homosexuality, and the role of women. I just prefer to have people understand the diffetence between the official.dogma (snd every Catholic I know loved Dogma,the movie) and what Catholic lay people do.

