Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Mark F. Buckley's avatar
Mark F. Buckley
7h

Religious radicals never mention the pregnant woman, nor the minor, oft a victim of statutory rape. Discussing abortion without mentioning women is like discussing the solar system without mentioning the sun, the source of all heat&light.

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
8h

The work you do is so important. I don’t feel you’re enabling the system though. You’re working through the legal parameters that have been set. Until this changes, the options are limited (by design, I might add).

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