Kansas Had Two Abortion Wins Yesterday

Congratulations, Kansas! Last night, voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican ballot measure that would change how state Supreme Court justices are seated. But as the GOP made very clear, this wasn’t really about judges: it was about finding a way to ban abortion against voters’ wishes.

Remember, Kansas voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment back in 2022—one of the first pro-choice ballot measure wins after Roe was overturned. Since then, the Kansas GOP has been testing out ways to ban abortion, even though voters have made it very, very clear that’s not what they want.

All of which is to say: I’m thrilled for the people of Kansas, and just as thrilled that Republicans got exactly what they deserved. But wait—we’re not done yet!

Also yesterday, a judge struck down a slate of abortion restrictions, saying the decision wasn’t “even a close call.” The Kansas Reflector has the full story, but here’s the short version: Christopher Jayaram, who was sworn in as a judge just hours before issuing his decision, ruled that the restrictions “infringe upon a woman’s fundamental rights.”

Emily Wales, president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement that the ruling “reaffirms what Kansans have made clear time and again: the Kansas Constitution protects the fundamental right to make personal decisions about pregnancy and abortion without political interference.”

Some of the restrictions struck down include a 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that physicians listen to a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion, and—my personal ‘favorite’— a mandate that doctors ask women why they’re getting an abortion.

That last requirement is part of a broader push around “abortion reporting”: conservatives want to collect all sorts of unnecessary data from abortion patients under the guise of protecting women’s health. In truth, the goal is to create a chilling effect where patients don’t seek out care—because they know their personal information is being reported to the state.

So I couldn’t be happier for everyone in Kansas; two big wins in one day!

Massachusetts Gov. Says She’ll Sign Law Expanding Access

Not that we had any doubts, but Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey just confirmed that she’ll be signing a bill legalizing abortion throughout pregnancy.

I’ve been following this one closely: once Healey signs, Massachusetts will join a handful of other states that allow abortion after 24 weeks. Right now, abortion is only available later in pregnancy if someone’s life or health is at risk or their pregnancy has a grave abnormality. Under this law, abortion will be available on a doctor’s recommendation. In an op-ed this week, bill sponsor Rep. Christine Barber notes that the legislation “replaces a narrow checklist of exceptions with a single standard: a physician’s professional judgment.”

“I filed this bill for the women still being denied care every year. The ones forced to travel a thousand miles while pregnant, far from the doctors who know them and the people who love them, paying costs most families cannot bear. I filed it for the patients who cannot travel at all.”

Gov. Healey echoed those concerns when a reporter from WBSM asked her about the legislation. She says the law will ensure “women don’t have to travel out of state for needed medical care.”

I’m so glad for the people of Massachusetts, and truly grateful to the advocates and legislators who worked so hard to make this happen.

In the States: South Dakota, California, Michigan, Illinois & More

South Dakota’s Republican leaders are itching to arrest someone for “advertising” abortion pills. As you likely know, the state passed a ban on abortion advertising that is so broad, it could criminalize even sharing information about abortion. (Which, of course, is very much the point.)

Our friends at Mayday Health sued, and last month a federal judge blocked enforcement of the law while its being battled out in court. But now, Gov. Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Marty Jackley are appealing that decision, South Dakota Searchlight reports. That’s how eager they are to get the ball rolling on criminalizing speech.

But here’s my favorite part. In their filing, the Republican leaders compared websites that share information about abortion pills to an imaginary website that facilities the sales of meth:

“The Court has legalized the solicitation and aiding and abetting of an illegal drug and erroneously broadened the scope of the term advertising,…[The ruling] could just as easily protect the solicitation and aiding and abetting of online methamphetamine sales by groups who claim to simply ‘provide information’ about methamphetamine and offer consumers the ‘choice’ to commit an illegal act.”

Sorry, what? Do Rhoden and Jackley think that women are addicted to abortion pills? Why are these men so weird?

California is on the verge of requiring community colleges to make abortion pills available on campus. Abortion, Every Day has been tracking this bill for a while now: four-year colleges already mandate the medication be made available to students under AB 2540, that requirement would expand to community colleges, too.

The legislation would also mandate that colleges let students know the medication is available—schools need to put that info on the student health center website, and have informational pamphlets. Fingers crossed that the bill advances as expected!

Extra credit: California legislators have been trying to enact restrictions on Flock cameras in the state—a mounting privacy concern, especially in a post-Dobbs world. (Remember when Texas cops searched 83,000 cameras using Flock to find an abortion patient? I do!)

Michigan is losing three of its Planned Parenthood clinics in Lansing, Livonia, and Warren. There have been a growing number of Planned Parenthood closures over the last year, thanks to Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ defunding provision. Even now that the funding is restored, there are clinics that will simply never recover.

Bridge Michigan has an interesting (if a bit heart-breaking) piece about why brick-and-mortar clinics are struggling to stay open in the state—and why Michigan hasn’t become the go-to safe haven state advocates expected.

Essentially, while telemedicine abortion has made it much easier for patients to get care at home, clinics’ budgets have taken a hit as a result. Reporter Robin Erb writes,

“Patients that once walked through their doors for a surgical abortion or to meet with a doctor before taking pills for a medical abortion are going online instead to out-of-state and even international abortion pill providers.”

And while more than 140,000 people traveled for abortion care in 2025, less than 2,000 of those patients showed up in Michigan. That’s in part for genuinely terrific reasons—like the increased access of telehealth abortion and their neighboring state Ohio codifying abortion rights. It’s also because nearby Illinois has poured a whole lot of money and energy into becoming an abortion access hub. (As a result, almost 1 in 4 people who travel out of state for care go to Illinois—including nearly 200 from Michigan.)

The whole piece is worth a read to understand how clinics on the ground in Michigan are feeling—though I was bummed to see some folks saying things that could be weaponized by the anti-abortion movement. A few clinic operators said that getting pills online is dangerous for those with ectopic pregnancies—a common conservative talking point. Another raised the fact that teens can dodge the state’s parental consent law by lying about their age online—another message from the anti-abortion playbook.

I feel for the providers in Michigan who are struggling. I imagine it must feel complicated to have your business take a financial hit because access has increased. Consider this another reminder to support your local clinics.

Finally, let’s dig more into Illinois, where hospitals have been seeing an increase in abortion patients with high-risk pregnancies. Thankfully, that surge has become more manageable thanks to a fantastic program launched in 2023: the Complex Abortion Regional Line for Access, or CARLA.

CARLA allows healthcare providers with high-risk patients to call a hotline, where the Chicago-based team can help them find appointments at one of four hospitals. As The New York Times reported a few years ago, the providers at CARLA conduct a full medical intake, track down medical records and insurance information, and can help connect patients who need financial assistance with the Chicago Abortion Fund.

“We are here to help with the medical and logistical side of things, but we also navigate a lot of the emotional side,” nurse Caroline Nyheim said at the time.

This week, the Chicago Sun-Times checked in on the program, and it’s so wonderful to see that they’re still going strong. We need them!

Quick hits:

Alabama Republicans adopted a resolution urging acting AG Todd Blanche to take action on the mailing of abortion pills;

Arkansas gave $1.7 m to over three dozen crisis pregnancy centers in the past year (🚩);

And the Nashville Scene has more on the Tennessee anti-abortion extremist awarded more than a million dollars by the federal government.

🎓Anti-Abortion Campus Attacks 🎓 The right-wing media machine loves nothing more than going after college campuses—especially any school that dares to do anything remotely pro-choice. The worst offender is Campus Reform. The conservative outlet stalks colleges looking for “controversial” programs, professors, or events—then targets them with harassment campaigns. This week alone, they ran hit pieces on three schools over abortion. Naturally, whatever Campus Reform finds objectionable, I find commendable. So I wanted to offer a bit of appreciation to three schools today: Wesleyan University, which offers a work-study position with the school’s abortion doula project—providing “free and compassionate support for people making the decision to terminate their pregnancies.” The University of Maryland, where clinicians can get abortion training with a small stipend through the school’s Reproductive Health Fellowship. And UCSF’s Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, which Campus Reform singled out for—brace yourself—having a webpage that lists reproductive health training and research programs. The fact that any of this is considered newsworthy is astounding. The goal here, clearly, is to create a chilling effect. If schools believe that a webpage, work-study listing, or mere mention of abortion will get them harassed, they’ll think twice before offering it again.

Missouri Voters Reject Attacks on Direct Democracy

I love all of this good election night news! Voters in Missouri said absolutely-the-fuck-not to a Republican-led ballot measure that would have made it near-impossible for citizens to change the state constitution

I’ve been telling you about Amendment 4 for a while now, but here’s the tl;dr: instead of winning a simple majority, citizen-led initiatives would have needed to win majorities in every single one of the state’s congressional districts. The idea was to give small rural communities veto power over measures that the vast majority of voters want.

As the Kansas City Star put it recently: “If approved, the measure would make it virtually impossible for citizens to collect signatures and amend the Missouri Constitution.”

And here’s the kicker: that higher threshold would only apply to citizen-led campaigns. Amendments from state legislators would face no such requirement.

We all know what this was really about: abortion. Republicans are still furious that Missouri voters codified abortion rights in 2024, and they’ve been looking for any backdoor way to claw their ban back—regardless of what Missourians actually want.

Voters weren’t having it. Guess how badly the GOP lost. The measure was rejected 80% to 20%.

In the Nation

If you missed my piece this morning about Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s phone call with faith leaders, here’s the short version: he didn’t promise a national abortion ban, but did vow to stop the shipping of abortion pills. He also said that the administration is putting policies in place so “prosecutors will no longer be able to use the FACE Act” to go after clinic attackers—even after Trump leaves the White House.

Naturally, the anti-abortion movement is swooning. Americans United for Life says that Blanche “has shown himself to be a sincere advocate for human life and a faithful servant of President Trump’s pro-life agenda.”

Over at Talking Points Memo, reporter Nicole LaFond notes that these anti-abortion promises may have been a way to win over Sens. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, who hadn’t committed to moving his nomination out of committee…until yesterday. “[I]t’s possible these promises to anti-abortion activists were made as part of some sort of last-ditch attempt to appease Cornyn and Tillis,” she writes.

Read my full piece below, or listen to me rant on Instagram.

Read My Tabs

Over at The Washington Post, we learn about how “rogue” police officers are using Flock to stalk their girlfriends, wives, and exes. Because of course they are. One line in the piece made my stomach turn:

“In Wisconsin, a police officer allegedly used Flock to check whether his ex-girlfriend had gone to an abortion clinic, according to a police affidavit for a case set for trial this month.”

You can be sure I’ll be looking into that one.

Don’t miss the brilliant Latona Giwa in Ms. magazine, who asks, “Who Will Train the Next Generation of Abortion Providers?” Giwa—a nurse, doula, and executive director of Repro TLC—actually chatted with me a bit about this very question in a livestream last year, if you’d like to revisit the conversation.

Finally, Media Matters wrote about how Republicans are weaponizing language about reproductive “coercion” in order to ban abortion pills—and gave Kylie a nice shout out. 😊

Let me know what you’re reading in the comments!

Coming Soon

I’m sorry to tell you that a North Carolina teenager has been arrested and criminally charged after taking abortion medication, which resulted in premature labor at 31 weeks into her pregnancy. The young woman, who AED will not name, is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon (meaning the abortion pills, apparently). The teen’s boyfriend has also been charged with negligent child abuse.

Kylie will have the full story for you tomorrow morning—so keep an eye on your inbox.