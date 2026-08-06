Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
93clementine's avatar
93clementine
2h

'Why are these men so weird?’

A question for the ages.

Reply
Share
MAS's avatar
MAS
24m

Kudos to Kansas, state of my birth. I am so proud of all Kansans who said "NO" again! And an additional kudos to Missouri. The neighbor we love to hate. LOL

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture