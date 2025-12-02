Just a heads up that there’s A LOT about crisis pregnancy centers today—and for good reason. But make sure to stick around until the end of the newsletter for important state news, and a bit of hope in Tennessee.

- Jessica

All Eyes on SCOTUS

Abortion is back in front of the Supreme Court tomorrow, when justices will hear oral arguments in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin. We’ll send you an explainer tomorrow morning, but here’s the short version in the meantime…

In 2023, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin launched an investigation into First Choice, a network of crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), to determine whether they violated state consumer fraud laws by lying about the services they offer. (CPCs are well-known for misleading women.) As part of that probe, Platkin’s office subpoenaed documents about the centers’ donors, staff, advertising, and public claims.

First Choice, represented by the conservative powerhouse Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), says Platkin is unfairly targeting them and that they have a First Amendment right to shield their donor list.

Here’s the thing: this isn’t just about one fake clinic in New Jersey. This case is one of many ‘free speech’ suits conservative groups have brought on behalf of CPCs across the country. The gist is that the groups claim that they have a First Amendment right to lie to women, and that any state regulation amounts to discrimination. (For a few examples, click here, here and here.)

What’s more, these cases come at the same time that Republicans are pushing legislation to make CPCs virtually untouchable by state AGs and agencies. In October, Abortion, Every Day told you about an ADF-crafted bill in Wyoming: the CARE Act would effectively outlaw the regulation of CPCs, even allowing the centers to sue state leaders who try to stop them. Conservative lawmakers have passed similar legislation in Montana, introduced it in South Carolina, and are pushing a near-identical bill in Congress:

None of this is an accident: the anti-abortion movement has made a big bet on CPCs, putting a tremendous amount of money, activist energy, and political capital into the groups. In part, it’s because Republicans are facing a massive post-Roe PR problem—especially with women voters—and conservatives think CPCs could help ‘soften’ the GOP’s image. But it’s also because the anti-abortion movement counts on CPCs to act as their enforcement arm—from collecting women’s private data and banning birth control to aiding in criminalization.

Shielding the groups from any kind of regulation or oversight makes this insidious work a whole lot easier.

All of which is to say: First Choice v. Platkin is just one piece of a much bigger plan. So keep an eye on your inbox tomorrow morning for AED’s explainer, and to ask us questions about the case in comments.

Anti-Abortion Strategy: CPC Takeover

A little over two years ago, AED made a key prediction: Republicans were laying the groundwork to claim that crisis pregnancy centers could replace the real clinics their policies were shutting down.

We’ve been raising that same alarm ever since. When the Supreme Court ruled this summer that states could block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements, AED flagged immediately that conservatives already had a plan for the resulting healthcare gap: they intended to funnel vulnerable patients straight into CPCs.

The truth is that conservatives haven’t exactly been subtle—their messaging hints are more like flare guns. Remember when Mike Johnson told an audience for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America that he wanted to redirect federal funds “away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers”? Or when the Charlotte Lozier Institute released a ‘study’ claiming American women don’t really need Planned Parenthood because “alternative providers” can step in?

Right-wing media and anti-abortion groups have been hammering this message for months, strategically timing it to the case in front of SCOTUS tomorrow. Now, they’re dropping any pretense. Just check out this headline today at the National Review:

But ready to “fill the gap” how, exactly? Because these aren’t real clinics, and most don’t have actual medical providers on staff. If they do, it’s often a volunteer ‘medical director’ who shows up every few months just to keep up appearances. Even worse, those ‘directors’ are mostly men, and often have specialties that have nothing to do with women’s reproductive health—like urology or rheumatology.

It’s like they’ve grabbed any old asshole off the street, thrown him a few dollar store pregnancy tests and expired disinfectant, and expect women to be grateful.

And that’s exactly the message that Democrats should be repeating again and again: This is how little they think of you. They don’t believe women deserve real doctors or actual care.

Most of all, we should remind voters what this CPC takeover is really about: banning birth control. After all, the clinics being forced to shutter across the country were the very places providing contraception—often with federal dollars. And that’s exactly what CPCs can’t do! Not just because they’re fake clinics, but because they refuse: CPC policies only allow them to talk about birth control if it’s to warn women against it.

And that’s the point: Republicans are pushing for CPCs in every community not in spite of their stance on contraception—but because of it.

Keep an eye on: If the GOP thinks CPCs can replace real clinics, how long will it be before that talking point becomes policy? Back when AED published our Project 2025 explainer, we pointed out that the conservative roadmap called for the end of “religious discrimination in grant selections” for Title X. In other words, Republicans want to reroute federal family planning dollars to the fake clinics—dollars meant for contraception!

Stats & Studies

We promise this is the last bit of CPC news, but it’s important. Before Republicans can make the big and gross move of giving federal contraception funding to CPCs, they’ll need some sort of nonsense justification. Enter anti-abortion junk science, always at the ready to help conservatives meet their policy goals.

Last month, the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) published ‘research’ claiming that thousands of CPCs nationwide distributed $450 million in goods and services to pregnant women in 2024. Which makes them sound quite impressive (if only it were true).

The fact that the ‘study’ was a partnership with groups like Heartbeat International and Focus on the Family should tell you all you need to know, but let’s get into some nitty gritty.

First, the analysis doesn’t name which CPCs they studied, making it impossible to verify or replicate their findings. Sound familiar? That’s exactly what the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) did with their mifepristone ‘study’!

But what we’re really interested in is how CLI got to that massive number—because it definitely wasn’t by measuring actual care or services provided. Instead, CLI assigned hypothetical dollar values to things like volunteer time, donated diapers, and ‘counseling’ sessions. In other words, if a volunteer spends an hour telling a woman that birth control is dangerous or abortion causes cancer, CLI logs that as a “service” and then inflates it with an hourly wage estimate.

Here’s the truth: a report from Equity Forward found that CPC network Heartbeat International provided just one stroller for 1% of clients, one car seat for 1.6%, and fewer than one pack of diapers per person. Women are also often expected to ‘earn’ diapers and strollers through Bible study classes.

Dishonesty from anti-abortion organizations and CPCs is hardly new: watchdog groups have even documented CPCs obtaining cost-free diapers from local diaper banks, only to charge state governments $14 to reimburse a single pack.

From Debra Rosen, Executive Director of Reproductive Health and Freedom Watch:

“At a moment when unregulated pregnancy clinics are expanding medical-sounding services and receiving hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars, we need transparency, clinical accountability, and independent evaluation—not unverifiable numbers and self-assigned price tags.”

Still, the groups continue to rake in state funding, and are projected to top $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025.

In the States

We know everyone probably needs a palate cleanser after all that CPC awfulness, so feel free to pause and take a minute to watch this dog in a swing.

You back? Ok great, moving on:

Anti-abortion activists are nothing if not relentless. Just days after being released from jail, the extremist charged with shooting someone in the parking lot of a Planned Parenthood in South Carolina is already back to harassing and threatening clinic patients and staff.

Mark Baumgartner and his anti-abortion ‘sidewalk counseling’ group has camped outside the clinic for years—and volunteers tell AED they now fear Baumgartner and his associates are armed. We’re sure it doesn’t make them feel safer that police waited over two weeks to arrest Baumgartner, despite a very publicly-available video of him shooting the victim.

We’ll keep you updated as the case moves forward, but we hope our friends in South Carolina (and everywhere else) stay safe in the meantime.

Let’s check in on Texas, where anti-abortion leaders are bragging about new data that shows, predictably enough, the state’s bans have reduced abortions. Anti-abortion leaders are celebrating the laws as ‘life-saving’—but are conveniently excluding data that shows maternal and infant mortality in the state have skyrocketed as a result.

Even as their laws are killing women, Texas has only doubled (and tripled) down: This week, a new abortion ban takes effect that allows anyone who so much as touches a pack of abortion pills to be sued for $100,000. We’ve reported extensively on HB 7 at AED—including how anti-abortion groups are expected to wield it for get-rich quick schemes and legal harassment.

Still, providers and abortion funds remain determined to stand with patients. Elisa Wells, director of Plan C, tells The 19th she hasn’t heard from any providers who plan to stop shipping pills into Texas.

“If anything, the implementation of this law makes people more determined to help folks in Texas access abortion pills,” she said.

Here’s something interesting: John Seago of Texas Right to Life lets it drop that he plans to rely on crisis pregnancy centers to tip him off to potential plaintiffs. (Remember what we said about the groups being the anti-abortion movement’s enforcement arm?) Seago says he’s already met CPC leaders across the state, who will put him in touch with potential sources for suits.

“These contacts have the potential to come into contact with someone who had ordered these pills, or these pills were given to them, and they would have firsthand experience of how the pills got into Texas. Those are the types of individuals we need to partner with to bring these lawsuits most effectively.”

We wonder if the women who go to CPCs know that the groups plan to share their info with anti-abortion leaders…

Over in Arizona, Republicans have proposed a bill to offer women $4,000 to have kids—which, mind you, is quite literally the most expensive thing you could possibly do, let alone in our Trump-ified economy in which it costs money to breathe. Perhaps anti-abortion politicians should ask themselves why fewer and fewer women want to be pregnant in a country that’s relegated our bodies to crime scenes.

Finally, Idaho activists hoping to put abortion on the ballot in 2026 have raised over $385,000. As of last week, the folks behind Idahoans United for Women and Families had collected more than 50,000 of the 71,000 signatures required by May. Remember: Unlike other states that have pushed pro-choice ballot measures, Idaho doesn’t allow citizen-led ballot initiatives to amend the state constitution. But they can propose and pass state statutes.

Quick Hits:

“Preventable deaths from abortion bans are not just medical failures. They are moral and legal failures. Abortion bans are deadly, and vague, poorly defined ‘exceptions’ simply don’t work. Needless deaths cannot become our new normal. Every death from an abortion ban is shocking and unacceptable. And any politician not actively working to repeal Texas’ abortion ban is complicit in those deaths.” - Reproductive Freedom for All president Mini Timmaraju, writing about Tierra Walker in the Houston Chronicle

You Love to See It

Wouldn’t it be nice if we watched an abortion rights powerhouse flip a Tennessee congressional seat tomorrow? Well, it’s not impossible: polling shows Rep. Aftyn Behn within just two points of her Republican opponent, Matt Van Epps—in a district that was redrawn to favor the GOP, no less!

Last week, Emerson College Polling/The Hill found Van Epps leading Behn 48% to 46%—which is exciting! Republicans are worried enough that Donald Trump has been dispatched to attack Behn: apparently he’s even called her the “AOC of Tennessee”…as if that’s a bad thing??

Behn has been a tremendous advocate for abortion rights in an impossibly hostile state—from keeping the issue top of mind for voters by filing the Reproductive Freedom Act, to bringing a legal challenge against the state’s so-called ‘anti-trafficking’ law. Last year, Behn was even threatened by a Republican colleague with arrest because she expressed support for teenagers’ right to get abortion care across state lines.

So if you know any voters in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional district, it’s time to give them a call!