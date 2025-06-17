Click to skip ahead: Anti-Abortion Violence has updates on this weekend’s Minnesota shooting. In the States , a new bill in Ohio, the potential fallout of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill in Wisconsin, and Maryland’s novel way of funding abortion. Care Crisis checks in with Adriana Smith’s family, and how her story is being treated by the media. Abortion @ SCOTUS tells you what you need to know about the crisis pregnancy center case headed to the nation’s highest court. Stats & Studies has research showing that pregnant women’s health suffers in states with bans. Finally, You Love to See It shares a few of my favorite protest signs.

Anti-Abortion Violence

I know we’re all still reeling from the horrific violence in Minnesota. Over the weekend, Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed by a man carrying a “hit list” of more than 70 people—including abortion providers, advocates, and pro-choice politicians across multiple states. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot but survived; according to The New York Times, Yvette threw herself on top of their daughter to protect her from the bullets.

Thankfully, Vance Luther Boelter was captured after a massive manhunt and has been charged with murder and attempted murder. While details about his motives are still coming out, the target list indicates this was, at least in part, about abortion.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said there was a “through line with abortion.” And Boelter’s target list didn’t just include individuals—he also named specific clinics.

As I wrote on Saturday, you can’t divorce this violence from the broader political context: Since Trump took office, the White House and the GOP have been eliminating federal protections from clinics and providers—while spouting off dangerous anti-abortion rhetoric. If you missed my full breakdown, read it below:

And for more on the shooting and the political implications, read The Hill, which has reactions from abortion providers; Axios, which outlines some of the other Democrats on Boetler’s list; Ms. magazine on Republican attempts to strip protections from clinics; and—most importantly—The 19th, which looks at Rep. Hortman’s legacy of fighting for Minnesota families.

In the States

While we’re talking about the rise of anti-abortion extremism, let’s talk about what’s happening in Ohio: An abortion ‘abolitionist’ there says Republican lawmakers are readying a bill that would criminalize abortion—along with IVF and some types of birth control.

And yes, Ohio did just pass a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. But ever since voters codified those protections in 2023, Austin Beigel of End Abortion Ohio has been working with Republicans to repeal the amendment and push an ‘equal protection’ bill that would charge abortion patients with homicide.

Beigel says the bill already has cosponsors and is coming soon. When asked how he feels about pushing legislation that voters have made clear they do not want, he said his group was proud to buck democratic norms. “There have been many times in our country's history where the people have asked for something evil,” he told reporters.

We’ve seen a dozen states introduce ‘equal protection’ bills this year—thankfully, none have passed. Yet. Because as I’ve pointed out many times before, support for the legislation is growing.

What I worry about most? The more these bills get introduced, the more voters get used to seeing them. That’s how normalization works: not with sweeping overnight change, but with a steady drip of extremism dressed up as policy. (Speaking of: consider that there’s a big fight brewing at the Southern Baptist Convention because some folks are pissed off that the group’s public policy arm hasn’t yet supported criminal charges for women who have abortions.)

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Public Radio reports that if Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill passes, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would lose half of their revenue—and need to shutter clinics. CEO Tanya Atkinson says that Medicaid insures 60% of the organizations’ patients. “Any health care provider expecting to lose 60 percent of reimbursements for care, that is fairly insurmountable,” she adds.

In the year before Dobbs, Wisconsin Planned Parenthood clinics saw 56,000 patients and provided more than 134,000 units of birth control. But clinic manager Tenisha Garner points out that this isn’t just about people losing access to contraception and cancer screenings. “We ask every patient if they feel safe at home,” she says. If they don’t, Planned Parenthood can get them help.

In other words: we’re talking about putting women’s health and lives at risk across the board.

In better news: Starting this summer, a new law in Maryland will use a $25 million state fund to help under- and uninsured patients get abortion care. That fund has been quietly built over the past 15 years through a $1 monthly fee on insurance plans sold through the state’s public health exchange.

As Dr. Diane Horvath of Partners in Abortion Care told NPR, “Our ability to see people and to care for them is directly related to the well-being of the abortion funds that help get patients to us. So we're delighted about this.”

To find and support your local abortion fund, click here.

Quick hits:

How the Trump administration’s EMTALA rule will impact rural women in Kentucky ;

An Illinois woman is suing police for causing her miscarriage by using excessive force during a traffic stop;

And anti-abortion activists are not happy that SB2880 in Texas is dead: Students for Life is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to pass the radical anti-abortion bill in a special session.

Care Crisis

Adriana Smith’s family held a vigil this Sunday to mark what would have been her 31st birthday. Smith’s body has been forcibly kept alive for months: When she was declared brain dead at 9-weeks pregnant, doctors told her mother that Georgia’s abortion ban prevented them from removing life support.

Since then, Smith’s story has gained national attention as a horrific example of post-Roe America’s cruelty. To no one’s surprise, anti-abortion organizations have tried to distance themselves from the case, claiming that the state’s ban doesn’t mandate Smith’s body be kept alive. Other organizations—including the biggest and most powerful anti-abortion activists—have remained silent entirely.

This weekend, Smith’s family and reproductive justice groups gathered to celebrate the young woman’s life, call for a change to Georgia law, and bring attention to the Black maternal health crisis in the state and across the country.

That crisis isn’t just about what is being done to Smith’s body now—but how her health concerns were dismissed when she was still alive. The day before she was declared brain dead, Smith went to the hospital with a severely painful headache. She was discharged with a bit of medication.

Danielle Rodriguez, the Georgia State Coordinator for SisterSong, said that Adriana knew something was wrong and spoke up. “And like too many Black women, she was not listened to,” she says.

The mistreatment of Adriana Smith in life and death is part of the reason I was so horrified to see that The Atlantic allowed this piece to be published. (I’m linking to an archived version of the URL so they don’t get traffic.)

Writer Elizabeth Bruenig describes the desecration of Smith’s body as a political “skirmsh,” and pens perhaps one of the most noxious paragraphs I’ve ever had the displeasure of reading:

I don’t know how anyone can read something like this and not understand that dehumanization—and misogyny, and racism—is at the heart of the anti-abortion movement. The Atlantic should be ashamed.

Abortion @ SCOTUS

Abortion is headed back to the Supreme Court, where crisis pregnancy centers will take center stage. SCOTUS announced today that they’ll hear First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin—one of several First Amendment cases that conservative legal groups are pushing on behalf of anti-abortion centers.

Here’s the background: New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin launched an investigation into First Choice to determine whether the center violated state consumer fraud laws by lying about the services they offer. (As you probably know, CPCs often pretend to provide abortion in order to lure in vulnerable women.)

As part of the probe, Platkin’s office issued a subpoena for documents about the center’s donors, staff, advertising, and claims they’ve made publicly. The goal is to figure out whether First Choice misled not just patients—but donors too.

But First Choice, represented by right-wing legal powerhouse Alliance Defending Freedom, argues they have a First Amendment right to shield their donor list—and that the AG is unfairly targeting them. (Reuters has a timeline of the case, if you want to dig deeper.)

Again, this is one of many ‘free speech’ lawsuits that ADF and other conservative groups are using to protect crisis pregnancy centers. In California, for example, a CPC is suing over a state law that bans advertising about bogus abortion ‘reversals’—claiming the restriction violates their First Amendment rights. Similar challenges have been launched against buffer zones and basic regulations that prevent these groups from outright lying to women.

And sometimes, the tactic works: In Vermont, lawmakers recently weakened a law meant to crack down on CPC deception, because they didn’t want to deal with the legal challenge.

The bigger goal is to paint crisis pregnancy centers as victims—even as they rake in millions in taxpayer dollars. As if being asked to follow the law is some kind of injustice.

That’s why I’m glad New Jersey is pushing back. As AG Platkin put it:

“First Choice is looking for a special exception from the usual procedural rules as it tries to avoid complying with an entirely lawful state subpoena, something the U.S. Constitution does not permit it to do. No industry is entitled to that type of special treatment—period.”

Abortion, Every Day is Three!

In other SCOTUS news today, justices kicked a case back to a lower court—ordering them to reconsider a challenge to New York’s law requiring employers to offer health insurance plans that cover abortion. The plaintiffs claim the law’s religious exemptions are too narrow.

I haven’t read the briefs yet, but what I’m watching for is whether this turns out to be an attack on contraception, too. We’ve seen it before: lawsuits that claim to be about abortion coverage but are really a backdoor way to go after birth control—by arguing that some forms of contraception are actually ‘abortifacients’.

So I’ll be keeping an eye on this one and will have more soon.

“The laws that are in place, these restrictions and bans, do not stop people from having abortions. What they do is they make it more difficult and complicated. So people are often forced to have their care later in pregnancy.” - Serra Sippel, executive director of the Brigid Alliance

Stats & Studies

In news that will shock absolutely no one, a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine confirms that pregnant women have worse health outcomes in states that ban or restrict abortion.

Lead researcher Dr. Adam Gaffney, a Harvard Medical School professor, says things will only get worse if Congress cuts Medicaid: “Many state governments are coercing women into continuing unwanted pregnancies, yet also maintain barriers that keep them from getting needed pregnancy care.”

The study found that nearly 260,000 pregnant women lacked health coverage in 2022—and 62% of them lived in states with abortion bans. The worst offenders? Texas (21% of pregnant women uninsured), Arkansas (19%), and Florida (19%)—all states with severe abortion restrictions.

You Love to See It

As difficult as the last few days have been, we have to talk about the unprecedented outpouring of activism at the No Kings protests. It was just incredible. I saw everyone from high school students to senior citizens out there with signs—bringing rage, joy, hope and just the right dose of fuck-you energy.

I’ve included some of my favorite pictures below—feel free to drop links to yours in the comments, too.