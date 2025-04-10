Hi all -
This flu has hit me like a ton of bricks, so there won’t be a daily report today, and I’m rescheduling tonight’s livestream with Amber Tamblyn. Apologies for the last-minute switch-up—this is also part of why we’re expanding Abortion, Every Day: so I can have a pinch-hitter for days like this!
As always, thank you for the continued support—and for caring so deeply about this issue.
More tomorrow, Jessica
please go to sleep-- turn it all off XOXO
Feel better. Take care of yourself. We need you. ♥️