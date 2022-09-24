Apologies, folks—I was taking care of a friend who got out of surgery this afternoon and I’m just getting home. I’ll send around an update tomorrow or have an extra long newsletter on Monday.

The biggest piece of news that can’t wait is that an Arizona judge ruled that the state can enforce a total abortion ban. The only exception is to save a person’s life, and we know how well that exception has been going.

Sorry to leave you with awful news heading into the weekend. Strongly suggest checking out the One Good Thing thread for emotional sustenance.

~Jessica