Today’s the day: I’m briefing Senate Democrats on what’s happening with abortion rights. You can watch the livestream below at 10AM, or we’ll have clips and a video of the briefing later today. Thanks to the community for all of your amazing support and comments over the last few days—it means a lot!
Top
New
Community
No posts
Abortion, Every Day at the Senate
My abortion was one hundred percent elective as the forced birthers like to call it. I was 27, so old enough but my then boyfriend now husband of 20 years was in college still because he is younger than me. I was still working two jobs trying to find a full time gig in my field. Teaching only has a hiring season of about 4 months and then you have to wait another year to look. We were renting his aunt’s apartment for a year but that agreement would be up soon. We didn’t have a strong support network. I had wanted to be a mother all my life but I didn’t want it to happen in the situation I was in. I had grown up without a lot of love or support as had my husband. We wanted to be stable and ready.
It was 1997 and you couldn’t legally obtain a medication abortion because Republicans were holding up the approval. I had no knowledge of plan B. It wasn’t available outside a hospital setting if at all. I knew I might have gotten pregnant right away because it was method failure. But I had to wait. When Dr. Floyd said that when a woman has made the decision she wants it as soon as possible, I could relate. 3 weeks of nausea, fatigue, and a swelling abdomen. Pregnancy enhanced sense of smell that made the grocery store unbearable to be in. Every minute of that I blamed on Republicans then and look how far they’ve come.
I remember when our clinic was bombed. I babysat for a women who was a doctor and she had known those who were killed. This has been a fight for me since I was a young baby feminist, but very few in the main stream knew what was happening on the ground and put to much stock in Roe. As Jessica said, they have told us what they are going to do. It’s high time we believe them.
I was so happy when the DC Doctor said we don’t want to go back to Roe. Roe was the floor. I know these senators mean well but the way most of them speak about the issue does not necessarily reflect the current crisis. Their votes are important but I hope they will come away with a much better understanding of the moment we are in. What is currently happening is already horrific. What will be if we don’t wake the hell up as a country is going to be so much worse.
We also need to catch them saying the quiet part out loud more. I realized 30 years ago that this was never about babies. It was always about innocent women and guilty women. We need to start catching them saying things that amount to we’d rather have 100 women die than let one irresponsible harlot get away without consequences. Because that’s what they actually believe.
Even if we ended this nightmare, the fallout from what has already taken place are going to have ripple effects in women’s healthcare for years to come.