Abortion, Every Day (8.30.22)

I wrote about anti-choicers’ rapist mindset today, in response to one of the most frustrating arguments against abortion: That if women don’t want to get pregnant, they just shouldn’t have sex.

Earlier this month, Dr. Kristl Tomlin—an OBGYN and a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist in South Carolina testified about the real life implications of abortion bans, including talking about seeing sexually assaulted children “every day” in her practice. Here, she talks about a 12 year-old girl who had been raped and impregnated by her mother’s 44 year-old boyfriend—and what happened after the family decided that she should remain pregnant.

I urge you to watch all of her testimony. (Also in South Carolina, public radio there has the latest on what’s happening legislation-wise.)

In North Carolina, OBGYNs are struggling with whether to leave the state—and residency programs, like Duke’s prestigious OBGYN program, are worried about their ability to attract and keep doctors.

The Nebraska teen who was arrested along with her mother for self-managing an abortion appeared in court today. All I could think about was how young she looked.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other organizations are suing Indiana over their abortion ban, set to go into effect next month. College students in the state are reacting to the law, as well—with many saying they won’t stay. Indiana University student body president Kyle Seiber says even parents are calling, “very pissed off.” Seiber says, “It’s really an issue where people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this.”

College students in California, however, will be able to access medication abortion as they return to campus this year.

The sole abortion clinic in Dayton, Ohio is shutting its doors next month. In Arizona, however, the Planned Parenthood in Tucson has resumed providing abortions as the state continues to battle it out in the courts.

Doctors in Kentucky are worried that the state’s new abortion reporting requirements could reveal patients’ identities; the law requires providers to send patient information (like race, age, location and STI status) to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Love this: A Pennsylvania county controller made a now-viral TikTok about asking the Lehigh County's Board of Commissioners to divest millions of dollars from Wells Fargo because of the company’s anti-abortion ties:

The Guardian talked to three women in Texas about their abortion experiences. One woman, who had to drive nine hours to New Mexico said, “I feel like the world hates women. How can we not take it that way?”

In Oregon, Jezebel writes that the gubernatorial race is closer than you would think—and that anti-abortion Republican candidate Christine Drazan “has a real shot.”

A United Nations panel slammed the United States today over issues on race, including the way that Roe being overturned is impacting people of color.

I’ve told you about the Google employees who have signed onto letters demanding that management stop collecting data on abortion patients; here’s more on what Google workers are doing to implement changes within the company.

The Associated Press covers the women who are desperately trying to get abortion appointments before their state bans go into effect. Dr. Katie McHugh in Indianapolis says, “There’s a sense of desperation. They feel so lucky that they got in just under the wire.”

The National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice is working to fight abortion misinformation in Latino communities. And a law professor writes in the Tampa Bay Times about the judge who denied a teenager’s abortion because of her grades:

“Jane Doe wanted to stop being pregnant. She wasn’t trying to join her school’s honor society. Florida law required her to be mature enough to understand abortion for herself. Termination is not a prize reserved for competitors who excel.”

POLITICO reports that Republicans running for office continue to try to distance themselves from extreme anti-abortion positions (aka, they lie). CNN is also on the beat, looking at the politicians who are desperately changing their tunes—and websites.

ELLE has a good, easily shareable, midterm election guide; and friend of All in Her Head, Thom Hartmann, writes about the data and privacy nightmare of crisis pregnancy centers.