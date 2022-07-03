Jul 3 • 10M

Abortion, Every Day (7.3.22)

Daily abortion updates & commentary

Daily audio updates & commentary on abortion in the United States.
Here’s the second installment of Abortion, Every Day—a daily audio note about abortion. Nothing fancy or edited: Just me ranting and raving, and hopefully giving you valuable information while making you feel a little less alone in all this shit.

Topics today:

  • What the democratization of activism & feminism online means right now, when the slightly chaotic amount of information being shared can be overwhelming for those who just want clear direction on how to help.

  • How social media companies are offering to help, and what we really need them to do. (Here’s The Verge article I mention.)

6