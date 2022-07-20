Abortion, Every Day (7.19.22)

Abortion, Every Day isn’t just an audio post anymore! I want to make sure everyone has access to what’s going on about abortion, so daily written updates will go to the entire list. Paid subscribers, though, will still have access to an extended audio version. Thanks to all for the support.

Renee Bracey Sherman of We Testify spoke in front of a House committee today, and as part of her testimony, explained in detail how to self-manage ending a pregnancy with medication abortion. Also in DC, House Democrats were arrested at an abortion rights protest today, including AOC, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Katherine Clark.

In, South Carolina conservatives are pushing for an abortion ban that would have no exceptions for rape, incest, or a pregnant person’s health—the only exception would be for life. In Louisiana, a woman whose water broke at 16 weeks (way too early to be viable) had to forgo the 15 minute abortion she wanted, and instead was forced to deliver her dead fetus. An affidavit from her doctor described the woman screaming throughout the delivery, “not from pain, but from the emotional trauma.”

In Texas, a woman was forced to carry dead fetus for two weeks; and The Texas Tribune reports that he state has gone on the offense, broadening their attacks on abortion to include targeting not just providers, but donors, volunteers, employers who help employees who get abortions, and abortion funds.

In Indiana, an abortion ban based on gender, race and disability has gone into effect after a judge lifted an order blocking the law. Supreme Court Justice Roberts also granted a request from Indiana to speed up their opinion on a stricter parental notification law.

In Wisconsin, medical residents can’t find training to how to provide abortions, and doctors in the state who do provide abortions are being forced to cross state lines, many of them traveling to Illinois to provide care.

Speaking of Illinois, Slate is running a series called “Dispatches from Abortion Island,” which follows abortion access there now that the state has become a sort of save haven for people seeking abortions in surrounding areas. CBS reports that something similar is happening in Florida, where people are traveling to get abortions.

Colleges are trying to navigate the new legal landscape and some—even those in Blue states—are struggling with whether to provide the abortion pill or not.

On the international stage, Prince Harry called Roe being overturned part of a “global assault on democracy” in a speech at the United Nations.

Teen Vogue has a feature up with stories from men about how abortion has impacted their lives, while the Detroit Free Press has published an op-ed up by two Michigan doctors about the fallout they’ve seen since Roe has been overturned.

Democracy Now has a good segment on American journalism not being ready for the horrific stories coming out about care being denied to patients because of abortion bans; and NPR has a short segment on how to talk to kids about abortion. Media Matters has done a roundup about various local news outlets falling for anti-abortion framing and publishing misinformation without pushback.

A can’t miss: Abortion Access Fund has a fantastic resource available, called Operation Save Abortion. Definitely check it out.