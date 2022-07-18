Jul 18 • 7M
Abortion, Every Day (7.18.22)
When abortion 'exceptions' have exceptions
Today I’m talking about a New Orleans woman who was forced to deliver a doomed fetus despite the physical and emotional risks; Georgia’s mandate that rape & incest victims seeking abortions file a police report; and the lie that exceptions for rape, incest and women’s health & life do anything at all to help.
