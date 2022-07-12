Jul 12 • 7M
Abortion, Every Day (7.12.22)
New White House guidance for doctors on providing life-saving care
Today on Abortion, Every Day I’m sharing a few stories I think you might like to read (linked below) and talking about the new Biden administration guidance for doctors who are presented with cases where a pregnant person needs an abortion to save their life, but the state law bans abortion or is unclear. Transcript included at the bottom.