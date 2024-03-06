Attacks on Democracy

In every state with a pro-choice ballot measure, anti-abortion activists are working to stop voters from seeing the amendments in the first place. I’ve covered “Decline to Sign” campaigns in multiple states, and what’s happening in Arizona is just the latest in a long line of conservative bullshit.

POLITICO has a piece today, for example, on the Arizona groups working to prevent abortion rights from getting on the 2024 ballot. It would be bad enough that these people are spreading misinformation and scare tactics about the measure—but they’re also stalking pro-choice signature gatherers in order to harass anyone who might sign their petitions.

We’ve seen this happen in both Florida and Missouri, where anti-abortion groups ask citizens report the precise locations of signature-gatherers. The idea is to run to wherever they are and do the same thing that they do in front clinics—lie and bother the hell out of people.

Chanel Prunier of Students for Life told POLITICO, “We will make sure no one will get approached to sign without hearing the other side of the story.” Another demonstrator who set up shop in front of a pro-choice booth said, “There are things that shouldn’t be voted on.”

Here’s the good news: most of the people confronted by the anti-abortion activists ignored them (or cursed at them). Some of the folks who signed even told POLITICO that the protesters made them more determined to support the pro-choice amendment.

There are also “Decline to Sign” initiatives ramping up their efforts in Arkansas, where activists are lying about a pro-choice measure—saying it allows abortion ‘up until birth’.

Meanwhile, Missouri Republicans are trying to stop a pro-choice amendment by making it harder to pass ballot measures in general. As I outlined on Monday, Republican lawmakers want to change the ballot measure rules to give conservative rural districts the power to reject amendments even when they’re supported by the overwhelming majority of voters.

Missouri Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins told the Kansas City NPR station, “Missourians do not want to legalize abortions in the state.” But if he’s so sure of that, he’d probably let them vote on it!

All Eyes On Tennessee

This week, Tennessee Republicans killed a bill that would have protected access to contraception and IVF. The legislation, brought by Democrat Rep. Harold Love, would have exempted birth control and IVF treatments from the state’s abortion ban—but GOP lawmakers said his bill was “unnecessary.”

Republican Rep. Brian Terry, for example, said, “It is legal here in Tennessee, and there’s not something that anybody is doing to not make that legal in Tennessee.” Apparently Democrats should just take his word for it!

For readers who have been here a while, you may remember certain leaked audio from 2022: ProPublica got ahold of a meeting that Tennessee Republicans had with local and national anti-abortion activists—a meeting in which they spoke explicitly about banning birth control and IVF.

In case you need a reminder, here is Stephen Billy, the vice president of state affairs for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, advising Republican legislators to go after IVF and contraception once the post-Roe dust settles:

1× 0:00 -0:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Banning abortion and IVF has always been the end game. Republicans simply knew that they couldn’t be open about it so soon after Roe was overturned—it would spark too much public outrage. Perhaps they think enough time has passed and they’ll be safe. Because while they’re not saying anything explicitly yet, they obviously feel confident enough to kill a birth control protection bill.

All that said, please remember that this isn’t just about Tennessee. SBA Pro-Life America is a national organization making it very clear in this call that they were never going to stop at banning abortion.

In the States

Abortion rights in Montana just might head to the state Supreme Court. Last week, a judge struck down three laws restricting abortion rights, including a 20-week ban and a prohibition on telehealth for abortion medication. The judge cited a Montana Supreme Court ruling from 1999—a decision that said the state constitution’s right to privacy included abortion rights.

For years, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen have been trying to push through bans and restrictions despite that constitutional protection. This latest ruling may set the stage for the state AG to challenge the decision in the state’s highest court, forcing the justices to revisit the 1999 ruling. (The parental consent law is already in front of the Court; they heard arguments today.) I’ll keep you updated as I hear more.

I told you last month about a bill in West Virginia that uses all the language I’ve been warning about in my “Calculated Cruelty” series—an investigation into how Republicans want to force women to carry nonviable pregnancies to term. Well, that legislation—which would make it even more difficult for the very few people who can get abortion in the state—advanced yesterday.

SB 352 would require that women eligible for abortions, like those with fatal fetal abnormalities, be told about abortion “risks,” and ‘perinatal hospice care’—a term anti-abortion groups have been using to make their shame-based counseling sound medically credible. Read more about the legislation here.

West Virginia is also advancing bills that would give money to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and force public schools to show students a video created by a radical anti-abortion group. Good times.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Louisiana have filed legislation to protect birth control in the state. The Right to Contraception Act, filed as Senate Bill 225 and House Bill 395, would codify the right to contraception, and information about contraception. The legislation also smartly specifies that the right to birth control includes the right to emergency contraception—which we know have been in Republicans’ cross hairs.

Some more birth control news, this time out of Indiana. You may remember that anti-abortion groups recently lobbied lawmakers to remove any mention of IUDs from a bill that would increase access to long-acting reversible contraception for for Medicaid recipients. (Indiana Right to Life claims that IUDs are an abortifacient.)

Today, IndyStar covered the controversy—and how Democrats have been divided over the issue. Democrat Rep. Rita Fleming, for example, said that pro-choice groups were “grandstanding” over the language. Now, I understand wanting to get some protection for contraception—but we shouldn’t have to play into anti-abortion bullshit to get it.

The ban on abortion and gender-affirming care in Nebraska is in front of the Supreme Court this week, with the Associated Press reporting that justices seemed skeptical of the state’s lawyers. So, good news!

Essentially, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood argue that the law violates the state constitution’s single subject rule—which seems pretty clear-cut to me! Matt Segal with the ACLU pointed out that the legislature treated the two laws differently until their abortion ban failed as a stand-alone bill. That’s when they attached the bills together.

And you’re going to just love the defense from Assistant Attorney General Eric Hamilton—he says that they’re not different laws because both impact “child development.” Absolutely wild.

Finally, Alabama legislators are expected to vote on a bill to protect IVF today, legislation that would give civil and criminal immunity to those who destroy or damage a frozen embryo. Republicans have removed the automatic repeal date from the bill, but as Lynn Paltrow pointed out in her guest column last week—IVF protections seeking to help the wealthiest women in the state won’t do anything for the people whose pregnancies are being criminalized by fetal personhood.

Quick hits:

MSNBC on Republicans’ radical choice for governor in North Carolina ;

Michigan health care providers urged legislators to expand birth control access in the state;

And legislation in Maine would protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

Post- Roe Care Crisis

The 19th reports that more teens are coming forward about being victims of reproductive coercion. New data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline (NVDH), shows that calls about reproductive coercion has increased by a whopping 98% post-Dobbs, with calls from teens nearly doubling.

Marium Durrani, the vice president of policy at NVDH, said that many of the young people calling live in places where abortion is banned or restricted, and don’t necessarily have a way to leave the state:

“Young people may not know what the healthy or unhealthy dynamics of a relationship are. And then we’re adding another layer or reproductive coercion or forced pregnancy on them. Those are a lot of additional challenges.”

As you all know, it’s often young people who are harmed the most by abortion bans. It’s also teens who Republicans treat like test cases for further abortion restrictions: We’re seeing this in action in states like Idaho, for example, where the protection of minors is being invoked in defense of an anti-abortion travel ban. They start with teens because they think no one will notice or care—but the attacks on our freedoms never stops there.

In the Nation

By all reports, tomorrow’s State of the Union address will have a heavy focus on abortion and IVF. First Lady Jill Biden has invited Kate Cox as her guest, and President Joe Biden has invited Dr. Austin Dennard (who I spoke with on a Senate Briefing panel earlier this year). Both women went public after being denied vital abortion care in Texas.

I’m curious to see what Biden says this year, especially considering his lackluster support of abortion rights in the last State of the Union, and his recent comments about not supporting “It’s my body, I can do what I want with it.”

Most of all, I’m interested to see if he’ll stick to the script—or if the president won’t be able to help himself by getting a jab in there about ‘abortion on demand.’

In more abortion rights/SOTU news: U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has invited Kayla Smith as her guest tomorrow. The Idaho teacher had to travel to Washington for an abortion after finding out that her fetus was diagnosed with a severe abnormality. “I never wanted an abortion,” she said. “I needed an abortion.”

Smith has since moved to Washington, saying she couldn’t risk another pregnancy in Idaho. From Sen. Murray:

“Everyone in America needs to know what happened to Kayla—and they need to understand that what happened to her in Idaho could happen to any woman in any state if Republicans succeed in passing their national abortion ban, which Donald Trump has made clear he supports.”

Tammy Kromenaker, director of Red River Women’s Clinic in Minnesota, will also be at the SOTU as a guest of Sen. Tina Smith. The Red River Women’s Clinic used to operate in North Dakota, but was forced by the end of Roe to move after over 20 years.

Quick hits:

Vox with an explainer on the importance of abortion medication being dispensed at retail pharmacies;

USA Today on the CVS and Walgreens’ abortion medication announcement;

CNN and NPR whether abortion rights drove voters on Super Tuesday;

And NPR has a piece on on how fetal rights could go national that’s definitely worth the read if you can stomach it.

2024

Nikki Haley is out! The former South Carolina governor dropped out of the presidential race today, leaving us with the November election we expected: Biden vs. Trump. Sigh.

Haley held out for as long as she could, hoping that her ‘moderate’ abortion position would help her with women and voters disgusted by the post-Roe nightmare stories coming out every day. But as I wrote nearly a year ago—her stance on abortion wasn’t any better than other Republican candidates, her talking points were just slicker.

That said, I can’t believe one of Haley’s most successful messages was “we won’t kill you and we’ll let you have birth control.” The bar is on the floor.

Meanwhile, we’re getting a glimpse at what reproductive rights-driven ads are going to look like as we close in on November. Michigan Democrat Jessica Swartz, who is running for a U.S. House seat, released the below ad today—slamming Republican opponent Rep. Bill Huizenga for his attacks on abortion rights and IVF:

In the World

In the wake of France’s decision to protect abortion rights up to 14 weeks in the country’s constitution, other European countries are considering expansions of abortion rights.

The far-left party in Spain wats to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution, for example. And the Associated Press looks at how other European nations—from Poland, Italy and beyond—are seeking to protect abortion rights.

US News has a piece on how abortion rights are expanding across the globe—everywhere besides here, of course! CBS News also has coverage of France’s historic decision, as doesTeen Vogue and The Economist.

A Cornell University professor has weighed in at The Hill, writing about what Americans can learn from France’s decision. Finally, Axios looks at the abortion rights fears in Latin America countries since Roe was overturned.