These people are a real piece of work. First, they argue that abortion isn’t healthcare, and then they want to prosecute providers for not having medical credentials. Choose your lane, folks.

The state of Texas is becoming an asylum run by the inmates. Paranoia about immigrants, trans children, and abortion is truly frightening. Some of tgeir conspiracies are deserving of tge tin foil hat designation.There are sane, progressive people who are trying to leave the state for good. I and hundreds/thousands of Texans are doing everything we can to protect our rights and our health care. What scares me the most is the reaction after the killing of Charlie Kirk. They seem to forget his killer came from a family of Trump supporters and he did not claim a political party. But it is excuse enough to make threats to hunt down "radical leftists who want to kill us." Such people only exist in their imagination but this could be one more doorway to dictatorship.

