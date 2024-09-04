Let’s talk about Abortion! My new book will be out soon, and I have some special perks for Abortion, Every Day subscribers who pre-order before September 18th.

More on that in a minute, but first I want to tell you why this book is so important to me—and that has a lot to do with you. Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win was born out of the work I do here at the newsletter and what I’ve seen this community make possible.

Over the last two years, AED and its readers have made tangible, meaningful and measurable change. From uncovering secret anti-abortion campaigns and reversing harmful Republican policies to framing the national debate and forcing mainstream outlets to report accurately on abortion.

The people who read this newsletter get shit done. That’s why I’m asking you to come together one more time to help me get Abortion in as many hands as possible.

Not just because you want to support me, but because you believe in the work we’re doing here together, because you know that getting people to think and talk about abortion every day makes a difference, and—most importantly—because you refuse to let our freedom be ignored or treated like political fodder.

As you’ve probably guessed, the timing of Abortion isn’t an accident: I worked nights and weekends so this book would launch before the election. That’s because I know it can make a difference in the same way the newsletter does. Abortion was written to inform and motivate—to give readers the information and language they need to be abortion rights evangelists in the vital months before the election, and to light a furious fire under voters’ asses.

I’ll be real: This is personal to me, too. I’m so incredibly tired of seeing misogynists hit bestseller lists while feminist books linger outside of the mainstream. I’m wildly over abortion being treated as an issue that’s ‘controversial’ even as over 80% of Americans want the government to stop legislating the issue entirely. Why should the most noxious ideas get such a large audience while our basic human rights are treated as a side thought?

If we make Abortion a bestseller, we can amplify the issue and drive the conversation.

Here are a few things you can do to help me get Abortion in front of people: Share the book on social media, leave a 5-star review on Goodreads or any online storefronts you purchase through, request it at your local bookstore, and share it with your networks—the group chat, Facebook group, listservs, whatever! Every little bit helps.

Finally, here is where subscriber perks come in. And it’s actually you all who inspired the idea for this pre-order campaign! Your messages of support have made the biggest difference to me over the last two years. Doing this work is hard, but knowing that you see and appreciate the work that goes into Abortion, Every Day means everything. There are so many people working on this issue—from doctors and lawyers to abortion fund volunteers and clinic escorts—and I’d love for them to get some words of encouragement, too.

That’s why if you pre-order the book before September 18th (or if you’ve pre-ordered already!), I’ll send you an “America Supports Abortion” button and a small package of ‘thank you’ postcards that you can mail to anyone in your life who cares about or works on this issue. These postcards aren’t just tokens of thanks; they’re a way to extend gratitude to those fighting tirelessly for all of us.

All you have to do is pre-order the book, and then sign up for your gift here.

Speaking of gratitude: Thank you. Readers here have been so incredibly supportive and wonderful, and I’m so thankful for all of you and all you’ve done to make this community what it is.

Let’s do this thing.