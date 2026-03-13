Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
1h

That healthcare workers snitch on women is disgusting. I hope that AZ will sue the hospital and the state after charges are dropped.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1hEdited

This is going to have unintended consequences for the patient and the hospital. Women with healthy pregnancies will stop going to the doctor and the hospital because they no longer trust them especially if something goes wrong and a pregnancy or a mother or both are lost because the reasons were preventable. Women in abortion ban or restricted states will move to states where abortion is legal. Birth rates and practicing OB /GYNs will decrease significantly.

If a prosecutor is too quick to charge and then they’re wrong counter-lawsuits will be filed against hospitals and prosecutors driving the costs of healthcare through the roof. And for what reason? Because these damn hospitals are self righteous boors and these prosecutors have no scruples whatsoever.

At the same time women with high risk pregnancies will have more complications and the maternal and infant mortality rates will go through the roof in abortion ban states.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture