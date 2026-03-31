Texas Crisis Pregnancy Center Misdiagnosed An Ectopic Pregnancy

Kaylee Hall is lucky to be alive. Just days after a Texas crisis pregnancy center gave her an ultrasound and a clean bill of health, she was rushed into emergency surgery for a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

To add insult to injury, an OBGYN who works with Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center told the Dallas Morning News that they didn’t do anything wrong because their ultrasounds are “for educational purposes only.”

Remember: Republicans claim CPCs can replace the real clinics their policies are shuttering. This also comes at the same time that conservatives are pushing (and passing) legislation that prohibits state regulation of the centers.

So which is it: are CPCs legitimate health centers that can replace Planned Parenthood, or are they non-medical centers that just dole out ultrasounds for funsies?

What we do know is that this isn’t a one-off: in 2023, a Massachusetts woman sued the CPC that failed to diagnose her ectopic pregnancy. She ended up needing life-saving surgery after her fallopian tube ruptured. And last summer, NBC found that top anti-abortion groups have directed CPCs not to provide ultrasounds—lest they reveal ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages, and tip women off that they need emergency abortions.

These fake clinics are getting more funding than ever: Texas gave CPCs $140 million in 2024, up from $5 million in 2005. As these groups expand—and as lawmakers shield them from oversight—we can expect more stories like Hall’s.

If crisis pregnancy centers won’t be held accountable, we have to make it impossible to ignore the harm they’re causing. If you’re a healthcare provider who’s treated patients endangered or misled by CPCs, please consider submitting this form from Reproductive Health and Freedom Watch.

Media Missteps: ‘Abortifacient’ Birth Control

The New York Times has an in-depth piece today on the nearly $10 million in birth control the Trump administration let expire instead of sending to women abroad. (At first, they planned to incinerate it.)

What I can’t get over is this: the Times waits until the sixteenth paragraph to explain why the contraception was marked for destruction. It’s because the administration claimed that IUDs, birth control pills, and hormonal implants are “abortifacient birth control.”

Pause on that a moment. The U.S. government labeled some of the most commonly used forms of contraception as abortion—and most major outlets have only mentioned that as an aside.

Regular readers know that Abortion, Every Day first flagged this back in September, and that we’ve been carefully tracking the story ever since. A few things to remember:

This wasn’t a mistake or a single rogue official: both USAID and the State Department labeled the stockpile “abortifacient birth control.”

When international NGOs tried to buy the stockpile to prevent it from being destroyed, the administration refused by citing the Global Gag Rule—that’s the policy that prevents U.S. funding for abortion.

Back in October, AED warned that instead of destroying the stockpile outright, the administration would likely let it expire to avoid backlash. That’s exactly what happened.

At the time, USAID was being run by anti-abortion extremist Russ Vought, a key contributor to Project 2025 and a guy Students for Life has called, “Trump’s most pro-life cabinet member.”

The Trump administration lies constantly, so maybe mainstream outlets think downplaying “abortifacient birth control” avoids amplifying misinformation. But this isn’t just language—it’s strategy.

AED first wrote about ”abortifacient birth control” in 2023, when it showed up in a lawsuit brought by an Oregon anti-abortion group trying to avoid covering employees’ contraception. Alliance Defending Freedom filed a near-identical suit in Washington, once again claiming IUDs and emergency contraception are abortions. The term is shaping policy, too: Indiana lawmakers stripped IUDs from a bipartisan contraception bill after anti-abortion activists claimed they were abortifacients.

All of which is to say: this isn’t random. The administration—stacked with Project 2025 ideologues—has a long-term plan to ban contraception. And every single word means something.

In the States: Tennessee, North Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland

Last week, we told you about new data showing an increase in telemedicine abortion—especially in states with bans. So, it’s no surprise the Tennessee legislature just passed a bill that would allow $1 million civil lawsuits against providers who mail abortion pills into the state.

Following Texas’ lead, anti-abortion states have been furiously cracking down on telemedicine abortion—with Louisiana even trying to extradite doctors from New York and California. The Tennessee legislation now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

Meanwhile, new data shows that more than one-third of abortion patients in North Carolina are from out of state. That shouldn’t be a surprise: the state has long been a critical access point in the Southeast. But since Florida’s six-week abortion ban took effect in 2024, its role serving the region has become even more important. These latest numbers mean that North Carolina serves more out-of-state patients than nearly any other state in the country—second only to Illinois.

We also have some dispiriting news in Kansas—where voters protected access by overwhelmingly rejecting an insidious anti-abortion measure in 2022. As expected, Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the CARE Act has been overridden by Republican lawmakers. The law was crafted to shield anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers from virtually any government oversight or regulation.

Speaking of GOP legislative supermajorities: friendly reminder that the midterms are this November, and Democrats picking up even a few seats in certain states could be game-changing. We’ll be doing more Ballot Box midterms coverage in the coming weeks—so if there are races or issues you think we should be paying attention to, shoot us an email.

Last week, families of Georgia women killed by the state’s abortion ban once again asked legislators to repeal the cruel law. Turiya Tomlin-Randall—whose sister, Candi Miller died because she was too afraid to seek care—put it plainly: “Candi is not here today because the system failed her.”

Adriana Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, also traveled to the Capitol to speak out. After Smith was declared brain-dead, the state forced her body to be kept alive to incubate her pregnancy.

“On that day, it was said to me and her father, they would no longer treat Adriana Smith as the patient. The fetus will be treated as the patient.”

It’s hard to overstate how horrific this is—families forced to relive the worst moments of their lives, over and over again, in the hope that Republican lawmakers might show even a shred of humanity.

Still, they show up. That takes a special kind of bravery.

Finally, a reminder that even in ostensibly safe blue states, there’s still so much to be done: legislation to enshrine a right to emergency abortion has failed in Maryland for the last two years. With only a few weeks left in the session, both chambers have now passed bills, and Democrats think the Trump administration's attacks on EMTALA might finally push it over the finish line.

Don’t celebrate yet. Maryland Matters reports that if passed, the law will face immediate challenges from religious hospitals and conservative groups. Jeffrey S. Trimbath, president of the Maryland Family Institute, is already calling it a “blatant violation of the First Amendment”—because apparently religious freedom now includes the right to let women die in emergency rooms.

Here’s what he objects to:

“It seeks to codify the Biden’s administration [sic] of emergency care, which doesn’t just merely focus on protecting the life of the pregnant woman, but expands to protect the ‘health’ of the pregnant woman. Going from ‘life’ to ‘health’ is a Mack-truck-sized expansion through which you can drive all kinds of subjective notions that we think are a problem.”

Subjective notions like what, exactly? Sepsis? Losing a limb? I’d genuinely love to know which emergency health conditions Jeffrey thinks women should just learn to live with—or not.

Quick hits:

A Wyoming court hearing today considered whether the state’s new (unconstitutional) six-week ban should be challenged under an existing lawsuit;

Democratic Alabama state Senate candidate Tabitha K. Isner penned an op-ed calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would protect rights to contraception and IVF;

And an Arizona bill that would make it a Class 4 felony to provide abortion pills is awaiting a full Senate vote.

“The monument won’t add to the abortion restrictions already on the books, and it won’t do anything to address maternal mortality, the high cost of child care or the numerous other challenges that mothers still face in the state. Tackling those issues inside Arkansas’ Capitol would provide more healing than any statue outside the building could.” - Arkansas Advocate EIC Andrew DeMillo, on Republicans’ wasteful, years-long crusade to erect an anti-abortion monument at the state Capitol

Teens Are Driving Rise in Telemedicine Abortions

A new study published in JAMA Health Forum confirms what we could probably already guess: young people are turning to telehealth abortion at much higher rates than older patients. Teens face more barriers than almost anyone—travel, cost, parental involvement laws—and Republicans are working overtime to add even more hurdles.

The findings echo new Guttmacher data showing that telemedicine abortion has increased overall since Dobbs, and both reports underscore just how critical telehealth has become in states with bans. But the JAMA numbers on teenagers are striking: among 15–17-year-olds in states with parental involvement laws, the number obtaining abortion pills via telehealth more than tripled.

The authors suggest this indicates that parental involvement laws are pushing teens toward telehealth to bypass those barriers. Good!

South Carolina Anti Raises Money After Planned Parenthood Shooting

We have an update on South Carolina ‘sidewalk counselor’ Mark Baumgartner, who was videotaped shooting someone outside a Planned Parenthood clinic last year. Baumgartner is fundraising right now for his legal defense ahead of an April 13th hearing.

In an email obtained by AED, Baumgartner says “strong legal defense isn’t cheap.” To that I say: maybe don’t shoot someone outside a reproductive health clinic then?

As a refresher, Baumgartner is well-known among clinic personnel after years of aggressively harassing patients and staff. Now—charged with assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime—he’s claiming that he shot someone in ‘self-defense’, and is protected by stand-your-ground laws.

There’s been a rise in anti-abortion violence since Trump re-entered the White House, thanks in no small part to the administration telling extremists they can do what they want without fear of punishment. It was less than two weeks ago that a young man was arrested for plotting to murder a Montana abortion provider.

The Palmetto State Abortion Fund told us in November that “it was only a matter of time before something like this happened,” and called on Baumgartner and his organization to be “prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.”

Our recommendation? For every dollar this asshole raises, we should raise twice as much for South Carolina’s Planned Parenthood clinics and abortion funds.

For more on the White House’s greenlighting of anti-abortion violence, read our coverage below:

College Republican Director Doesn’t Want Women To Vote

I don’t know how many different ways Republicans can make clear that abortion was just the beginning. The Guardian reports today that Kai Schwemmer, the new political director of College Republicans of America, is a racist homophobe who doesn’t want women to have the right to vote.

And while I’m not usually one to mock someone’s looks, the idea that this guy thinks he’s somehow better than women is just…incredible.

Described as a “Mormon Nick Fuentes,” Schwemmer called for an end to women’s right to vote in a livestream just this past year. When a viewer asked him if he believed married and single women should be able to cast a ballot, Schwemmer responded:

“I believe they currently have the right to vote. But I’m in favor of probably like a family voting thing. I think that’d probably be a better way to do it. I’m very much an anti-universal suffrage guy.”

As you probably know, “family voting” is a nice way of saying that only male heads of households would get a vote. Christian nationalists who want to repeal the 19th Amendment have been increasingly loud and proud about pushing the idea—which is a fucking terrifying sentence to write.

If you’re reading this newsletter, chances are you already realize that young men like this are a serious threat. But too many other people don’t see it; or maybe they don’t want to. But the sooner they open their eyes, the better.

AED in the News: National Review Edition

Over at the National Review today, Ramesh Ponnuru accuses me of spreading misinformation about the rise in maternal mortality since the end of Roe. "It turns out that maternal mortality rates declined in 2024 according to the CDC,” he writes.

It also “turns out” that the CDC publishes national data—so maybe Ponnuru and his buddies at the Charlotte Lozier Institute want to take a look at what’s happening in states where abortion is banned. As we’ve noted many times before, it’s not pretty.

Here’s the thing: these maniacs are desperate to pretend like their laws aren’t killing people. They think if they disband enough maternal mortality committees, or stack them with enough anti-abortion activists, that Americans will buy into the BS. But it won’t be long before every single person in this country has been impacted by abortion bans, and there’s no talking point or misreading of data that will be able to hide that reality.