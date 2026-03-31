Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
8h

Conflating prevention of a pregnancy with termination of a pregnancy means the right wing yahoos think their base can’t tell the difference. Sadly, they’re probably right.

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Julie Sloane's avatar
Julie Sloane
2h

Since it is now legal to force a cadaver to be used to save a life, let’s go ahead and make it law that all recently deceased bodies be used for their parts to save lives. They’re pro-life right? Then we should make it law that people lose their right to choose what happens to their body after death. Just a thought…

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