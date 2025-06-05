Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
40m

So the EMTALA order—how enforceable is it if it conflicts state laws?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture