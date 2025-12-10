A 2025 Gift Guide—For Abortion Rights!
Let your holiday shopping support a great cause
Hi all -
If you’ve ever seen me out in the real world, you know I usually wear an ‘Abortion is Normal’ button. In part, it’s about quietly letting people know they’re not alone. But there’s another reason I like the button: whenever someone stops me in the street or at the grocery store to say they like it, I pull another out of my purse and offer it to them. (I’m usually carrying five to ten buttons at any given time.)
It’s a little thing, I know—but it’s my small way of combating anti-abortion stigma and feeling like part of a community.
All of which is to say, I think everyday activism can include wearing your abortion rights support on your sleeve (or lapel, or purse, whatever). That’s why I wanted to share the Abortion, Every Day 2025 Gift Guide.
The team and I sat down to highlight some of our favorite pro-choice gifts—and we got some phenomenal ideas from you all in the AED chat! So if you’re anything like me and you have 30-40 tabs open right now looking for holiday gifts, let us help you check some folks off your list!1
Abortion Pills Forever T-Shirt from Shout Your Abortion
Easily one of my favorite organizations doing high-impact abortion advocacy work today. Shout Your Abortion is where I got my button, and they have some of the best pro-choice merch around—from jewelry to yard signs. But if you want to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with an ‘Abortion Pills Forever’ t-shirt! $25
Feminist Fingerless Gloves from Black & Beech
When it’s cold I need to bundle up, so why not do it in style? These fingerless gloves from feminist brand Black & Beech come in a bunch of different colors too. (Plus the store donates a portion of their proceeds) $48
Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Abortion Mug from Reductress
I’ve lost track of the number of Reductress Instagram posts I’ve had shared with me over the years. This mug in particular had me cracking up. $22
Edit 12/10: A commenter notes the mug design does start to chip after several runs through the dishwasher! Keep this in mind (or plan to use decoratively).
Abortion Pill Zine by Isabella Rotman, Sage Coffey & Marnie Galloway
I love a good zine! This one is full of practical advice and community knowledge for you or your neighborhood little free library. (They also offer it for free online.) $2.50-4.99
Moms Against Abortion Bans T-Shirt from Abortion, Every Day
Yes! I’m sneaking an Abortion, Every Day tee in here, but I truly love this one so much. It also comes in a tote bag and a sticker—for your laptop or anywhere else! $29.99
Bracelet Set from Repro Freedom For All
These bracelets from the terrific organization Reproductive Freedom for All feel super nostalgic and joyful. $30
Abortion Forever Sweatshirt from Abortion Care Tennessee
Speaking of nostalgia, I love the retro font on the shirts from Abortion Care Tennessee. I actually have the one below myself! $43.50
Fund Abortion Rhinestone Hairpins
These barrettes are so cool that my 15-year-old daughter stole them from me months ago. You can get them at the National Network of Abortion Funds—which actually has a ton of great gift ideas, from keychains and mugs to a bolo tie! $30
There are so many more great gifts and organizations to highlight, so let’s keep the conversation going—I’ve opened comments up to all subscribers. Are there any gifts you’ve loved getting or gifting recently?
And as we get closer to the holidays, I’m hoping to open another thread just for organizations who could use your one-time and recurring donations. Our open thread earlier this year was a big success, and I absolutely want to give folks the opportunity to highlight some favorites again.
Keep an eye out for that, and more soon!
– Jessica
This should go without saying, but I want to make it clear anyway: these aren’t affiliate links, and AED doesn’t make any money if you buy these items. (Unless, obviously, you buy something from the AED store.)
These are great links! I have to say how much I love my AED “Abortion Bans can F*** Off into the Sun” sweatshirt.
these are great ideas, ty! plus I know it goes without saying just support a local abortion fund for those who need to find services.