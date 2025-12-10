Hi all -

If you’ve ever seen me out in the real world, you know I usually wear an ‘Abortion is Normal’ button. In part, it’s about quietly letting people know they’re not alone. But there’s another reason I like the button: whenever someone stops me in the street or at the grocery store to say they like it, I pull another out of my purse and offer it to them. (I’m usually carrying five to ten buttons at any given time.)

It’s a little thing, I know—but it’s my small way of combating anti-abortion stigma and feeling like part of a community.

All of which is to say, I think everyday activism can include wearing your abortion rights support on your sleeve (or lapel, or purse, whatever). That’s why I wanted to share the Abortion, Every Day 2025 Gift Guide.

The team and I sat down to highlight some of our favorite pro-choice gifts—and we got some phenomenal ideas from you all in the AED chat! So if you’re anything like me and you have 30-40 tabs open right now looking for holiday gifts, let us help you check some folks off your list!

Abortion Pills Forever T-Shirt from Shout Your Abortion

Easily one of my favorite organizations doing high-impact abortion advocacy work today. Shout Your Abortion is where I got my button, and they have some of the best pro-choice merch around—from jewelry to yard signs. But if you want to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with an ‘Abortion Pills Forever’ t-shirt! $25

Buy Abortion Pills Forever Shirt

Feminist Fingerless Gloves from Black & Beech

When it’s cold I need to bundle up, so why not do it in style? These fingerless gloves from feminist brand Black & Beech come in a bunch of different colors too. (Plus the store donates a portion of their proceeds) $48

Buy 'Feminist' Gloves

Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Abortion Mug from Reductress

I’ve lost track of the number of Reductress Instagram posts I’ve had shared with me over the years. This mug in particular had me cracking up. $22

Edit 12/10: A commenter notes the mug design does start to chip after several runs through the dishwasher! Keep this in mind (or plan to use decoratively).

Buy Reductress Mug

Abortion Pill Zine by Isabella Rotman, Sage Coffey & Marnie Galloway

I love a good zine! This one is full of practical advice and community knowledge for you or your neighborhood little free library. (They also offer it for free online.) $2.50-4.99

Buy Abortion Pill Zine

Moms Against Abortion Bans T-Shirt from Abortion, Every Day

Yes! I’m sneaking an Abortion, Every Day tee in here, but I truly love this one so much. It also comes in a tote bag and a sticker—for your laptop or anywhere else! $29.99

Buy 'Moms Against Abortion Bans' Shirt

Bracelet Set from Repro Freedom For All

These bracelets from the terrific organization Reproductive Freedom for All feel super nostalgic and joyful. $30

Buy Repro Freedom for All Bracelets

Abortion Forever Sweatshirt from Abortion Care Tennessee

Speaking of nostalgia, I love the retro font on the shirts from Abortion Care Tennessee. I actually have the one below myself! $43.50

Buy 'Abortion Forever' Sweatshirt

Fund Abortion Rhinestone Hairpins

These barrettes are so cool that my 15-year-old daughter stole them from me months ago. You can get them at the National Network of Abortion Funds—which actually has a ton of great gift ideas, from keychains and mugs to a bolo tie! $30

Buy 'Fund Abortion' Hairpins

There are so many more great gifts and organizations to highlight, so let’s keep the conversation going—I’ve opened comments up to all subscribers. Are there any gifts you’ve loved getting or gifting recently?

And as we get closer to the holidays, I’m hoping to open another thread just for organizations who could use your one-time and recurring donations. Our open thread earlier this year was a big success, and I absolutely want to give folks the opportunity to highlight some favorites again.

Keep an eye out for that, and more soon!

– Jessica