Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Lisa Leigh's avatar
Lisa Leigh
5h

The California cases are shockingly extreme. What wasn’t entirely clear from the piece, though, is whether the women were charged with straight-up murder based on the stillbirths themselves or based on alleged drug use during pregnancy that prosecutors claimed caused the fetal deaths? Also, how did law enforcement become involved in the first place? What makes these two cases even crazier is that they occurred in California and they occurred pre-Dobbs.

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
7h

Outrage at what women go through with their pregnancies in so many states should be out in front so women can see the needless danger they are in.

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