A year after the Trump administration gave extremists the green light to target abortion clinics, a Montana man has been charged with planning to shoot and kill a Missoula-based abortion provider—stopping just short of pulling the trigger.

The Missoulian reports that 20-year-old Charles Felix Jones told authorities he targeted the provider because he provided abortions, and confessed to shooting the front door of a different Montana clinic in 2023. Prior to Jones’ confession, no suspect had been identified in that case. The young man also told police he planned to bomb a Whitefish clinic in 2024, and kill the CEO of Planned Parenthood.

Earlier this month, Jones went to a Missoula abortion provider’s home and watched from outside as the doctor and his wife ate dinner. He then walked into their backyard with plans to shoot and kill the provider. But according to police, Jones changed his mind at the last minute—instead tossing his gun into the couple’s house through a window.

Abortion, Every Day won’t be naming the provider or clinics targeted by Jones.

Anti-abortion violence has been on the rise since the end of Roe: the National Abortion Federation reported that in the first year after the Supreme Court decision, providers saw a 538% increase in people obstructing clinic entrances, a 913% increase in stalking, and a 144% increase in bomb threats. Just a few months ago, a well-known clinic harasser shot someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood center.

The timing of all this is not a coincidence.

Days after his inauguration last year, Donald Trump pardoned two dozen activists convicted of violating the FACE Act—the federal law that prohibits violence against abortion clinics. Just one day later, the Department of Justice announced that they’d stop enforcing that federal law, and Vice President JD Vance told tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life that they would “never have the government go after them ever again.”

This is an administration that’s made a point of emboldening the nation’s most extreme anti-abortion activists, telling them they can do whatever they want without fear of punishment.

As Liz McCaman Taylor, Senior Federal Policy Counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told AED:

“The suspect allegedly admitted he wanted to kill a doctor for providing legal health care. President Trump has spent his time in office emboldening this kind of radicalism.”

In other words, there is no separating Republicans’ anti-abortion policies and rhetoric from the very predictable violence that follows. You can’t call abortion “murder,” or claim doctors are performing “post-birth abortions,” and then be surprised when unwell people try (or succeed) to harm others.

A little over ten years ago, a man killed three people and injured nine others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood. The shooter ranted about “no more baby parts,” echoing the language Republicans and anti-abortion organizations had spent months previous hurling at Planned Parenthood. He claimed, “I killed three people, but I saved probably 3,000 babies.”

And in 2021, Indiana abortion provider Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified that the FBI alerted her that ‘pro-life’ activists had planned to kidnap her daughter in retaliation for providing care. Her information had been listed on an anti-abortion website. Doxxing clinic patients and staff has become common practice among the anti-abortion movement, and clinic protesters will frequently take photos and videos of people’s license plates.

It’s clear that the man at the center of the thwarted murder plot in Montana was well-acquainted with those tactics and that language. According to prosecutors, Jones lavished praise on the violent ‘pro-life’ activists of the 1990s—a decade during which at least seven abortion clinic personnel were murdered by anti-abortion extremists. Between 1993 and 2016, there were 11 murders and 26 attempted murders of abortion providers.

The charging documents also note that Jones “felt the modern pro-life movement was ‘just pathetic and was not accomplishing anything.’”

If that language sounds familiar, that’s because it’s near-identical to the increasingly influential ‘abolitionist’ wing of the anti-abortion movement—which believes abortion patients should be punished with the death penalty.

In the last year, over a dozen states have introduced legislation that would charge patients and providers with murder; in some of these states, that would mean execution or life in prison. That shooter in South Carolina? He testified in support of one of those bills.

We don’t know if Jones has any connection to a particular anti-abortion group, but AED is investigating. Jones also told police he was inspired by Luigi Mangione, the young man arrested for the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. We’re confident that right-wing media will hone in on that comment to distract from his admiration of anti-abortion extremists.

If he’s found guilty, Jones could face up to 60 years in prison. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more, but consider donating to your local abortion clinic or abortion fund today. These are people who are putting their lives in danger to ensure everyone can get the care they need. They know the risks, and they get up every day and go to work anyway. That’s remarkable.

As McCaman Taylor put it to us, “Abortion providers and their patients deserve protection, not a government that looks the other way while extremists take aim at them.”